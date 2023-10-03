We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Digital Media Player - External
All Spec
-
Input
-
(USB Port) Hi-Speed USB 2.0 port 480 Mbps rate (x4) (4-in-1 Card) "Secure Digital (SD) / Multi-media Card (MMC/MMC4.0) / Memory Stick(MS/MS-Pro) /xD Memory Card" (PCI Express Card Slot) supported
-
Weight
-
3.4 Ibs. (only Set)
-
System memory
-
DDR3 1066 2GB (2,048MB) SODIMM type
-
Storage
-
32 GB
-
CPU
-
Intel®Celeron® P4500 Processor Cache-L1/L2/L3 32K/256K/2M, 1.86 GHz
-
Chip Set
-
Mobile Intel®QM57 Express chipset
-
Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
9.8” x 1.8” x 8.7”
-
LAN
-
Intel® 82577LM Gigabit(10/100/1000 Mbps) Ethernet PHY
-
Operating System
-
Microsoft®Windows® Embedded Standard (XP)
-
Output
-
(Serial Port)One external RS-232C Serial port (Display Out) DP/ D-SUB / HDMI (LINE Out) Supported
-
NC1100-DAQA.AUS
-
7.19192189348E11
-
NC1100-DAQB.AUS
-
719192190146 (equipped with Supersign Elite S/W)
-
NC2100-DAQA.AUS
-
7.19192587663E11
-
NC2100-DAQB.AUS
-
719192189515 (equipped with Supersign Elite S/W)
-
Applicable Software
-
Elite-s / Elite-w / Elite-w lite
-
Operating Conditions
-
Operating Temperature -10ºC to 40ºC Operating Humidity 10% to 80% Storage Temperature -20ºC to 60ºC Storage Humidity 5% to 95%
-
Power Consumption (Off)
-
Under 1W(without WOL)
-
Resolution
-
Maximum - 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz, Recommended - 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
-
Applicable Models
-
42WS10, 47WS10, 55WS10, 72WS70, 42VS20, 47VS20, 55VS20, M3704C, 65VS10, M4210L, 47VL10, 47WV30, 55WV70, M2901S, M3801S
-
Power Consumption (Max)
-
Under 50W(without Peripheral Device)
-
Power
-
Rated Voltage AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz, 1.2A
-
Limited Warranty
-
3 Year (Parts/Labor)
