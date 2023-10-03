About Cookies on This Site

Digital Media Player - External

NC1100

Digital Media Player - External

All Spec

MEDIA PLAYER

Input

(USB Port) Hi-Speed USB 2.0 port 480 Mbps rate (x4) (4-in-1 Card) "Secure Digital (SD) / Multi-media Card (MMC/MMC4.0) / Memory Stick(MS/MS-Pro) /xD Memory Card" (PCI Express Card Slot) supported

Weight

3.4 Ibs. (only Set)

System memory

DDR3 1066 2GB (2,048MB) SODIMM type

Storage

32 GB

CPU

Intel®Celeron® P4500 Processor Cache-L1/L2/L3 32K/256K/2M, 1.86 GHz

Chip Set

Mobile Intel®QM57 Express chipset

Dimensions (WxHxD)

9.8” x 1.8” x 8.7”

LAN

Intel® 82577LM Gigabit(10/100/1000 Mbps) Ethernet PHY

Operating System

Microsoft®Windows® Embedded Standard (XP)

Output

(Serial Port)One external RS-232C Serial port (Display Out) DP/ D-SUB / HDMI (LINE Out) Supported

UPC CODES

NC1100-DAQA.AUS

7.19192189348E11

NC1100-DAQB.AUS

719192190146 (equipped with Supersign Elite S/W)

NC2100-DAQA.AUS

7.19192587663E11

NC2100-DAQB.AUS

719192189515 (equipped with Supersign Elite S/W)

OPERATIONAL SPECIFICATION

Applicable Software

Elite-s / Elite-w / Elite-w lite

Operating Conditions

Operating Temperature -10ºC to 40ºC Operating Humidity 10% to 80% Storage Temperature -20ºC to 60ºC Storage Humidity 5% to 95%

Power Consumption (Off)

Under 1W(without WOL)

Resolution

Maximum - 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz, Recommended - 1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz

Applicable Models

42WS10, 47WS10, 55WS10, 72WS70, 42VS20, 47VS20, 55VS20, M3704C, 65VS10, M4210L, 47VL10, 47WV30, 55WV70, M2901S, M3801S

Power Consumption (Max)

Under 50W(without Peripheral Device)

Power

Rated Voltage AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz, 1.2A

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

3 Year (Parts/Labor)

