49" Class (48.50" measured diagonal) outdoor display

49" Class (48.50" measured diagonal) outdoor display

(2)

HIGH BRIGHTNESS RELIABILITY

Over time, the brightness decreases depending on operating time. However, the LG XF2B sustains its brightness for a long time.

DUST & HUMIDITY PROTECTION

The conformal coating enhances circuit board reliability by protecting it from dust, iron shavings, humidity and other harsh conditions.

LOW POWER CONSUMPTION BY M+

It has excellent energy-efficiency and cost-savings with the M+ panel, which decreases power consumption by 37% compared to the RGB panel.

COST EFFECTIVE HOUSING

Its high reliability under high operating temperatures reduces the material costs of the enclosure.
All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

49" Class (48.50" measured diagonal)

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness

2,750cd/m2 (Max), 2,250cd/m2 (Min), 2,500cd/m2 (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating(2H), Anti-Glare Treatment of the Front Polarizer (Reflectance < 2%)

Life Time

50,000 Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

External Control

RS232C (In/Out), RJ45

Output

DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

6.5mm(L/R), 9mm(T/B)

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

43" x 24.7" x 4.1"

Weight(Head)

48.5 lbs

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)

47" x 7.7" x 29.9"

Packed Weight

58.9 lbs

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

Special Features

Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness sensor, Tile Mode, Natural Mode @Tile Mode, Source Selection, Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature Range

32 ~ 122 °F (w/o Direct Sunlight), 32 ~ 104°F (Direct Sunlight)

Operation Humidity Range

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption Typ. / Max.

190W / 250W

Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving

85W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

RU / CB scheme

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Accessory

Remote Controller (2 batteries included), Power Cord, IR extension cable/PCB, HDMI Cable, Manual

Optional Accessory

KT-SP0, AN-WF500 ** Stand is not available

WARRANTY

Warranty

3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts and Labor) | Extended Warranties Available

OTHER

UPC

TBD

49" Class (48.50" measured diagonal) outdoor display