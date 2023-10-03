Window Facing

About Cookies on This Site

49XS2E-B

Outstanding Visibility

High Brightness

With a great brightness of 2,500 cd/㎡ , XS series clearly delivers contents and attracts public attention, which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.
Outstanding Visibility

Visible with Polarized Sunglasses

QWP(Quarter Wave Plate) enables clear visibility even when the viewer is wearing polarized sunglasses.
Quiet Operation

Fan-less Design

By eliminating the need for a cooling fan, we have made the XS series an ideal choice for the in-window environment. Its operating noise level is under 25dB, which is quieter than that of daily conversation.
Space Efficiency

Slim Design

Thanks to its thin depth, the XS series takes up less space, which leads to space efficiency in an in-window environment.
User Convenience

webOS Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC(System-on-Chip) can execute several tasks at the same time without a separate media player. In addition, webOS 3.0 platform enhances user convenience with intuitive UI and simple app develoment tools.
User Convenience

Smart Brightness Control

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management.
All Spec

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor)

Optional

WM-L640V, WM-P640V(wall mount), AN-WF500 (Stand is not available)

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 9/6.5/6.5/9mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1194 x 760 x 175mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1092.7 x 626.4 x 83.5mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

24.7Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400mm

Weight (Head)

20.2Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 45 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 35 °C (Direct Sunlight)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

N/A

Available Object Size for Touch

N/A

Interface

N/A

Multi Touch Point

N/A

Operating System Support

N/A

Protection Glass Thickness

N/A

Protection Glass Transmission

N/A

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

N/A

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

682 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 819 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

240W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

200W (Full White) 187W (IEC 62087)

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

2,500nit (Typ.), 2,250nit (Min.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7 Million colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS / M+

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

9ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

49

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

N/A

Degree of Protection

N/A

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

N/A

Shatter-Proof

N/A

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

N/A

Thickness

N/A

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

YES (HDCP 1.3)

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

YES

External Speaker Out

YES

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

NO

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

NO

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

NO

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

YES

No Signal Image

NO

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 3.0

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

NO

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

NO

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

