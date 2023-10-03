Window Facing

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All Spec
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG), IR Receiver(w/Ambient Light Sensor)
-
Optional
-
WM-L640V, WM-P640V(wall mount), AN-WF500 (Stand is not available)
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L/B : 9/6.5/6.5/9mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1194 x 760 x 175mm
-
Handle
-
YES
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1092.7 x 626.4 x 83.5mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
24.7Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
20.2Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
NO
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / NO
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 45 °C (w/o Direct Sunlight, Direct Sunlight in Cooling System) 0 °C to 35 °C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
-
N/A
-
Available Object Size for Touch
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
-
Multi Touch Point
-
N/A
-
Operating System Support
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
N/A
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
N/A
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
-
N/A
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
682 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 819 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
240W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
200W (Full White) 187W (IEC 62087)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
2,500nit (Typ.), 2,250nit (Min.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7 Million colors
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS / M+
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
YES
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
9ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
49
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 3%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Anti-Reflective
-
N/A
-
Degree of Protection
-
N/A
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
-
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
-
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
-
N/A
-
Thickness
-
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Audio In
-
YES
-
Audio Out
-
NO
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DP Out
-
YES
-
DVI-D In
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (2ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (1ea)
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Promota
-
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
NO
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
NO
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
NO
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 3.0
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Play via URL
-
NO
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
NO
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)