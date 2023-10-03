We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" class (42.0" measured diagonally) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor
All Spec
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Display Area
-
42” class (42.0” measured diagonally)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
500 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,300:1 (Typ.), 40,000:1(DCR) (42”)
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Response Time
-
9ms (G to G)
-
Digital
-
HDMI/DVI with HDCP
-
Analog
-
Component(BNC), Composite(BNC), RGB
-
Audio
-
RGB/DVI Audio, Component Audio(RCA), Composite Audio(RCA)
-
External Control
-
RS232C, RJ45
-
USB
-
Yes (x1)
-
Analog
-
RGB, Composite(BNC)
-
Audio
-
Composite Audio(RCA), External speaker
-
External Control
-
RS232C
-
Bezel Width
-
30.4mm (42”)
-
Weight w/opt. stand
-
50.6 Ibs (42”)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)
-
44.1” x 26.0” x 11.2” (42”)
-
Color
-
Black
-
Monitor Dimension w/opt. stand(W×H×D)
-
39.2” x 26.5” x 11.5” (42”)
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)
-
39.2" x 23.1" x 4.5" (42”)
-
Monitor Weight (head only)
-
43.4 lbs (42”)
-
Packed Weight (full package)
-
52.3 Ibs (42”)
-
Packed Weight (head only)
-
44.6 Ibs (42”)
-
VESA TM Standard Mount Interface
-
600mm x 400mm (42”) (AP-WX60/AP-WX70)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~80%
-
Operation Tempature
-
0°C ~40°C
-
Power Supply
-
100 -240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption Power Off
-
0.5W
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption Normal (Typical)
-
200W(42”)
-
Power Consumption DPMS Off
-
1.0W(RGB)/2.0W(HDMI/DVI)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
Erp/Energy Star 5.0
-
Yes /Yes
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
-
Yes (NC2100)
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Supersign Compatibility
-
Elite-s
-
WARRANTY
-
3 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
UPC
-
7 19192 19042 9
-
Accessory
-
Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable, Manual (CD+Book)
-
Hidden Speakers (SP0000K)
-
Black
-
Weight
-
7.9 lbs
-
Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1.6" x 12.9" x 2.2"
-
Packed Weight
-
2.4 Ibs (2 Speakers/1 Package)
-
Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
15.1" x 5.3" x 6.9"
-
Speaker Weight (each)
-
0.8 Ibs
-
Stand Dimensions(W x H x D)
-
24.4" x 6.2” x 11.5"
