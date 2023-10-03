About Cookies on This Site

42" LED Commercial Monitor

42WL10MS

42" LED Commercial Monitor

PANEL

Screen Size

42"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness

400cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178° x 178°

Response Time

6 ms(G to G)

Surface Treatment

Hard coating(3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer(Haze 1%)

Lifetime

50,000 Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

INPUT(REAR)

Digital

HDMI(1), DVI-D(1)

Analog

RGB(1)

Audio

RGB/DVI-D/Component(3.5Φ 1)

External Control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)

USB

Yes (1)

HDTV Formats

Component: 720p / 1080i / 1080p | HDMI: 720P / 1080i / 1080p

OUTPUT(REAR)

Digital

DVI-D (1)

Audio

Yes(1)

External Control

RS232C (1), IR (1)

AUDIO

Balance

Yes

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Speaker On/Off

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

14.8mm(L/R/U), 19.4mm(B)

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)

96.2cm x 56.0cm x 7.7cm

Monitor Weight (head only)

12.8kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

105cm x 70cm x 16cm

Packed Weight

16.1kg

VESA TM Standard Mount Interface

200mm x 200mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Tempature

0°C ~40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~80%

POWER

Power Supply

100 -240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption Typical / Smart Energy Saving

90W/60W

Power Consumption DPMS

0.5W(RGB), 0.7W(DVI-D, HDMI)

Power Consumption Power Off

0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATIONS)

Safety

UL/c-UL/CB scheme/TUV

EMC

FCC Class "B"/VCCI/C-tick/CE/ KCC

Erp / Energy Star

Yes / Yes(Energy Star 6.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (NC1100 / NA1100 / NA1000)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign Elite-w lite

Yes | Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control

SuperSign Elite-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Included

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR Receiver, CD(Owner's Manual, SuperSign Program / Manual), ESG, RGB Cable, Mounting Cable Tie

Optional

SP-2000, ST-200T, LSW230

