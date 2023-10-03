About Cookies on This Site

42" class (42.0" measured diagonally) LED Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

42WS10-BAA

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Panel Technology

IPS

Pixels (H x V x 3)

6220600

Response Time

8ms

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare

Tni

110°C

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Brightness

450 cd/m2

Color Depth

1.06 Billion

Color Gamut

0.72

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1 (Typ.), 50,000:1(DCR)

Display Area

42.0” measured diagonally

LCD Panel Type

42” class

Lifetime

60,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

INPUT(REAR)

Audio

PC/AV/Component Audio In(1)

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

External Control

RS232C, RJ45

HDTV Formats

Component: 720p/1080i/1080p HDMI: 720P / 1080i / 1080p

USB

Yes (x1)

Digital

HDMI(1), DVI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP

OUTPUT(REAR)

Digital

DVI(1)

Audio

External speaker

External Control

RS232C

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

Speaker On/off

Yes

Balance

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10% ~80%

Operation Tempature

0°C ~40°C

CABINET

Bezel Width

27.6mm (42”)

Weight with Stand(W×H×D)

34.8 Ibs (15.8 Kg)

Weight packaging(W×H×D)

30.9 Ibs (14 Kg)

Weight Head only(W×H×D)

27.8 Ibs (12.6 Kg)

Color

Black

Dimensions Head only(W×H×D)

39.0" x 23.0" x 1.5"

Dimensions packaging(W×H×D)

42.5" x 26.8" x 9.8"

Dimensions with Stand(W×H×D)

39.0" x 26.0" x 11.7"

VESA TM Standard Mount Interface

400mm x 400mm

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

Elite-w

POWER

Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving on

75W (42”)

Power Supply

100 -240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption Power Off

0.5W

Power Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption Normal (Typical)

115W(Typ) (42”)

Power Consumption DPMS Off

1.0W(RGB)/2.0W(HDMI/DVI) (42”)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATIONS)

Erp/ENERGY STAR 5.1

Yes /Yes

EMC

FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES

Weight

3.1 Ibs

Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)

13.1" x 5.9" x 7.9"

Packed Weight

2.1 Ibs (2 Speakers/1 Package)

Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)

1.9" x 11.4" x 4.2"

Speaker Weight (each)

1.8 Ibs

Stand Dimensions(W x H x D)

3.4" x 6.2" x 11.7"

Stand Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)

13" x 4.5" x 12.8”

Stand Packed Weight

4.2 Ibs

ACCESSORIES

Accessory

Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable, Manual (CD+Book)

LIMITED WARRANTY

WARRANTY

3 Years (Parts/Labor)

UPC CODE

UPC

7 19192 18928 7

