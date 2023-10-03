We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" class (42.0" measured diagonally) LED Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor
All Spec
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Pixels (H x V x 3)
-
6220600
-
Response Time
-
8ms
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare
-
Tni
-
110°C
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Brightness
-
450 cd/m2
-
Color Depth
-
1.06 Billion
-
Color Gamut
-
0.72
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,300:1 (Typ.), 50,000:1(DCR)
-
Display Area
-
42.0” measured diagonally
-
LCD Panel Type
-
42” class
-
Lifetime
-
60,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Audio
-
PC/AV/Component Audio In(1)
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
External Control
-
RS232C, RJ45
-
HDTV Formats
-
Component: 720p/1080i/1080p HDMI: 720P / 1080i / 1080p
-
USB
-
Yes (x1)
-
Digital
-
HDMI(1), DVI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP
-
Digital
-
DVI(1)
-
Audio
-
External speaker
-
External Control
-
RS232C
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~80%
-
Operation Tempature
-
0°C ~40°C
-
Bezel Width
-
27.6mm (42”)
-
Weight with Stand(W×H×D)
-
34.8 Ibs (15.8 Kg)
-
Weight packaging(W×H×D)
-
30.9 Ibs (14 Kg)
-
Weight Head only(W×H×D)
-
27.8 Ibs (12.6 Kg)
-
Color
-
Black
-
Dimensions Head only(W×H×D)
-
39.0" x 23.0" x 1.5"
-
Dimensions packaging(W×H×D)
-
42.5" x 26.8" x 9.8"
-
Dimensions with Stand(W×H×D)
-
39.0" x 26.0" x 11.7"
-
VESA TM Standard Mount Interface
-
400mm x 400mm
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Supersign Compatibility
-
Elite-w
-
Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving on
-
75W (42”)
-
Power Supply
-
100 -240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption Power Off
-
0.5W
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption Normal (Typical)
-
115W(Typ) (42”)
-
Power Consumption DPMS Off
-
1.0W(RGB)/2.0W(HDMI/DVI) (42”)
-
Erp/ENERGY STAR 5.1
-
Yes /Yes
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
Weight
-
3.1 Ibs
-
Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
13.1" x 5.9" x 7.9"
-
Packed Weight
-
2.1 Ibs (2 Speakers/1 Package)
-
Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1.9" x 11.4" x 4.2"
-
Speaker Weight (each)
-
1.8 Ibs
-
Stand Dimensions(W x H x D)
-
3.4" x 6.2" x 11.7"
-
Stand Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
13" x 4.5" x 12.8”
-
Stand Packed Weight
-
4.2 Ibs
-
Accessory
-
Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable, Manual (CD+Book)
-
WARRANTY
-
3 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
UPC
-
7 19192 18928 7
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)