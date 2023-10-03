About Cookies on This Site

43" 350 nits FHD Standard Signage

43SE3KD-B

43SE3KD-B

43" 350 nits FHD Standard Signage

(3)

(3)
Slimmer Bezel<br>1
Sleek Design

Slimmer Bezel

The thinner bezel allows a perfect fit for a sleek look.
Sleek Design

Detachable Logo

Portrait mode allows the logo to be positioned in the desired setting.
Cable Management
Sleek Design

Cable Management

The well-organized cable terminals in the back optimize available space.
USB Content Management

USB Content Scheduling

Play and schedule contents with a USB connection-no server connection required.

* Supported Content Type : Video (MPEG1/2/4, H.264),
Audio (MP3, AC3, MPEG, AAC, HEAAC, LPCM), Image (JPEG, PNG, BMP)

Conformal Coating
Dust & Humidity Protection

Conformal Coating

Circuit board reliability is enhanced with conformal coating that protects against dust, iron powder, humidity and other harsh conditions.
Convenient Management

Enhanced Connectivity

Through its diverse interface, the signage lets you connect more than one device for optimal use.
Convenient Management

Wi-Fi Support

SE3KD Series supports Wi-Fi USB dongle connection for convenient content distribution. And SNMP support ensures convenient network management.

* SNMP: Simple Network Management Protocol

Convenient Screen Mode

Aspect Ratio Sustainability*

Sustain the same resolution and picture quality while powering on/off by receiving EDID 1) through switch IC.

1) Extended Display Identification Data.
* Installation Menu > LG Digital Signage > PM Mode

Stand-by Screen*
Convenient Screen Mode

Stand-by Screen*

Even without signal from the media player, the network does not turn off completely, so remote control is possible, which prevents unnecessary power usage and enables efficient management.
Convenient Screen Mode

Scheduled Screen Wash**

Prevent residual images with the screen transition feature.

** Installation Menu > ISM Method

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

43"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)

350

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2), DVI-D, RGB, Audio

Output

Audio

External Control

RS232C in/out, RJ in, IR Receiver, USB

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

11.9mm (T/R/L), 18mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

969.6mm x 563.9mm x 54mm(38.6mm:Thinnest Part)

Weight (Head)

10.0kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

60 W

Smart Energy Saving

45 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

NA / Yes(Energy Star 7.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

No

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign W

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

Optional

Stand(ST-432T), Media player, Wall bracket(LSW230B), VESA Adapter(AM-B220S)

43SE3KD-B

43" 350 nits FHD Standard Signage