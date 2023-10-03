About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
webOS UHD Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

webOS UHD Signage

43UL3J-E

webOS UHD Signage

(4)
Front view with infill image

LG webOS UHD Signage

There are five people conducting a meeting in a room with UL3J series installed on the wall. There is another UL3J series installed across the meeting room on the wall past the window on the left.

 

 

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Presenting a vivid and lively screen quality by magnifying the display’s content.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution of UHD, it makes the colour and details of the contents vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents.
It is displaying the bezel size as 6.9mm by 18.4mm and demonstrating its thinness at 57.5mm depth.

Sophisticated Slim Design

This series is thin in bezel size and thickness*, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.

* Compared to LG's UL3G series

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

High-Performance with LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on UL3J series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Various external sensors and signage can be connected through a USB plug-in, providing easy value-added solutions.

Various Sensor Connection

LG webOS smart signage platform helps to easily provide value-added solutions* by supporting simple connections with external sensors** such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc., via USB plug-in.

* e.g. showing specific promotional information according to weather change to store visitors
** External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.

LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota

Using LG's Promota* application, downloadable on a mobile device, you can easily create your own display contents. With Promota, you can add text and images to create an online profile for your business as well as deliver information such as event news, seasonal menus, promotions, and even more to your customers while recommending easy-to-use templates relevant to your industry.

The store owner is simply using a mobile phone to create menu contents on the menu board.

* LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)

LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share is a wireless screen sharing solution available through the UL3J series, USB transmission unit, and its app. You can simply share personal PC screen to the display with it's USB dongle button and embedded Wi-Fi*, and can adjust the basic setting values (volume, picture mode, auto bright, etc.) of the connected display without a remote control. Also, the Office Meeting Mode** helps you to display the agenda, note before the meeting starts.

"This consist of images displaying the 3-step instructions on installing LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image pairs the USB Dongle and the LG signage. The second image describes a person holding the USB dongle, attempting to connect it to the PC. The last image consists of people having a meeting by connecting an USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the UL3J on the wall."

* Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
*** LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.

ul3j_series_is_remotely_controlled_and_monitored_in_a_remote_location_through_control_manager_on_mobile_devices_and/or laptops.

Remote Monitoring and Control

This web-based monitoring solution is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone & PC under network-accessible environment while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments and control the unit remotely in real time.
There are one in the meeting rooms with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the UL3J series.

Compatible with AV Control Systems

The UL3J series supports Crestron Connected®* for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control**, boosting business management efficiency.

* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control

A video conference is being held as people are screened on signage installed on the wall.

Compatible with Video Conference System

For effective visual meeting, the UL3J series supports its compatibility with Cisco solutions that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference.

* Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional)

most_frequently_used_menus_are_categorized_per_industry_on_the_left_as_“corporate_/_government_/ Retail” and on the right as the “Meeting Room”.

Easy Menu Setup for Vertical Needs

UL3J series increases users' convenience by organizing frequently used menus* by industry.

* Pre-set Support Vertical : Corporate / Government / Retail, Meeting room

One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.

Built-in Speaker

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.
Conveniently distributing content through Wi-Fi.

Easy Content Distribution
& SW Update

UL3J series features embedded Wi-Fi making it easy to distribute content wirelessly and update Firmware under the same network.
The UR3J series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can be connected wirelessly to the PC and mobile phone which she is holding.

Wireless Access Point

UL3J series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UL3J series installed in a different place.

Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.
So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

It is demonstrating that UL3J series is EPEAT verified.

EPEAT Registered

The Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) is a method for several layers of customers to evaluate the effect of a product on the environment. UL3J is EPEAT Bronzecertified* display which means that it meets all the required criteria in Computers and Displays category.

* Registered on April, 2021

Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Ashed Blue

Bezel Width

Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4mm On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1055 x 660 x 142mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

967 x 564 x 57.1mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

10.9Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200mm

Weight (Head)

8.8Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (10W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder

Optional

NO

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ePEAT(US only)

YES

ERP / Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

120W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

56W

Typ.

80W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

300nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

DCI 80%

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Life time

30,000Hrs (Min.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

43

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

NO

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

YES (Not available for EU/CIS)

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

YES

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

YES

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

What people are saying