LG webOS UHD Signage
There are five people conducting a meeting in a room with UL3J series installed on the wall. There is another UL3J series installed across the meeting room on the wall past the window on the left.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
*Compared to LG's UL3G series
*SoC : System On Chip
**GUI : Graphical User Interface
*e.g. showing specific promotional information according to weather change to store visitors
**External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota
The store owner is simply using a mobile phone to create menu contents on the menu board.
*LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
"This consist of images displaying the 3-step instructions on installing LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image pairs the USB Dongle and the LG signage. The second image describes a person holding the USB dongle, attempting to connect it to the PC. The last image consists of people having a meeting by connecting an USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the UL3J on the wall."
*Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
**sers can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
***LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
**Network based control
*Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional)
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.
So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*Registered on April, 2021
Key Feature
-
Brightness(Typ.) : 300 nits
-
Resolution : ULTRA HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
webOS-based High Performance
-
Built-in Speaker
-
Compatible with LG's One:Quick Share
-
Compatible with AV Control Systems
All Spec
PANEL
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Brightness
300nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07G (8bits + FRC)
-
Color Gamut
DCI 80%
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Min)
-
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
-
Panel Technology
ADS
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes/ Yes
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Response Time
8ms(G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
43"
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
1%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Local Key Operation
Yes(Power On/Off only)
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
Auto Set ID
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
Control Manager
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Fail over
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
Yes
-
Group Manager
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
ISM Method
Yes
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
Yes
-
Network Ready
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.0
-
Play via URL
Yes
-
PM mode
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Setting Data Cloning
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
SNMP
Yes
-
Status Mailing
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
Yes
-
Video Tag
Yes(4, Max One HDMI input)
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
webRTC
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Connected Care
Yes
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio Out
Yes(1)
-
HDMI In
Yes(3), HDCP2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
Yes
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
-
RS232C In
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
RS232C Out
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(2)
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes(10W X 2)
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Max.
120W
-
Power off
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
56W
-
Typ.
80W
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Ashed Blue
-
Bezel Width
Off : 6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4
On : 12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1055 x 660 x 142
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
967 x 564 x 57.1
-
Packed Weight
10.9
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200
-
Weight (Head)
8.8
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)
CERTIFICATION
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ePEAT(US only)
Yes
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes(NewErP)/Yes
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder
