US340C Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

(6)
front view with inscreen
High Efficient TV Signage for Business Use
High Picture Quality

High Picture Quality

With the ultra HD resolution, the US340C series makes the colour and details more vivid and realistic. The 4K Upscaler automatically upgrades FHD content to UHD quality through the upscaling process. Moreover, the US340C series can deliver more intense colours and deep black by supporting HDR10.
Customizable Screen

Customizable Screen

The US340C series allows for a greater variation of greeting messages to make customers feel more welcome and cared for. Also, if there is no input signal, it is possible to show the content preset by the user instead of the conventional No Signal message.
Compatibility with AV Control Systems

Compatibility with AV Control Systems

The US340C series has been certified Crestron Connected®, proving that it has a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls. This results in seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

*Network based control.

USB Auto Playback

USB Auto Playback

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display, and then that data will be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.
DPM (Display Power Management)

DPM
(Display Power Management)

Display Power Management (DPM) can be configured to be On only when there is a TV signal present to manage power more efficiently.
Time Scheduler

Time Scheduler

Create your own time scheduler of your TV. Once you set opening / closing hours and holidays, the TV will turn on / off according to work schedule.
Print

All Spec

DESIGN

Stand Type

2 pole (No-Stand Available)

front colour

Ceramic Black

DISPLAY

Inch

43"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness

300 nit

Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))

1,000,000 : 1

Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

1,200 : 1

Response Time

8 ms (G to G)

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

Yes

HDR_HLG

Yes

AUDIO

Speaker (sound output)

10W + 10W

Speaker System

2.0 ch

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

ATSC, Clear QAM, Analog NTSC

SIGNAGE FEATURE

Crestron Certi. Compatibility

Yes

DPM (Digital Power management)

Yes

Time scheduler

Yes

NTP sync timer

Yes

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

Yes

Lock mode

Yes (Limited)

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

Yes

Insert Image

Yes

External Speaker Out

Yes (Int / Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)

RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility

Yes
Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)

USB Auto playback / USB Auto playback+ (playlist)

Yes/Yes

Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

Yes

Auto Off / Sleep Timer

Yes/Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Motion Eye Care

Yes

MAINTENANCE FEATURE

USB Cloning

Yes

WOL / WOWL

Yes (WOL)

SNMP

Yes

Diagnostics

Yes (Self Diagnostics (USB))

Simplink(HDMI-CEC)

Yes (1.4)

IR Out

Yes (RS-232C)

Multi IR Code

Yes

SUPERSIGN COMPATIBILITY

Control / Control+

Yes (Control)

JACK INTERFACE

Set Side - HDMI In

2 (2.0)

Set Side - USB

1 (2.0)

Set Rear - HDMI In (HDCP)

1 (1.4)

Set Rear - RF In

1 (tuner)

Set Rear - AV In

1 (Phone Jack Type)

Set Rear - Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

1 (Optical)

Set Rear - RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)

1 (Control & Service)

Set Rear - RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

1

Set Rear - External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)

1 (Spk-out fixed 0.01W~1.00W)

Set Rear - Debug (Phone Jack Type)

1

Set Rear - VESA Compatible

200 × 200

MECHANIC

Weight (without Stand / with Stand)

8.0 kg / 8.1 kg

Weight (Shipping)

10.2 kg

Dimensions (without Stand / with Stand)

973 x 572 x 85.0 mm / 973 x 623 x 216 mm

Dimensions (Shipping)

1,060 x 660 x 152 mm

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120 V ~ 50 / 60 Hz

Power Consumption(Max. / Typ.)

114.1 W / 97.1 W

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

UL

EMC

FCC

What people are saying