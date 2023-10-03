About Cookies on This Site

47" class (46.9" measured diagonally) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

47" class (46.9" measured diagonally) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

47VL10-BAA

47" class (46.9" measured diagonally) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

PANEL

Panel Technology

IPS

Pixels (H x V x 3)

6220600

Response Time

9ms (G to G)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare

Tni

110°C

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Brightness

500 cd/m2

Color Depth

1.06 Billion

Color Gamut

0.72

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1 (Typ.), 3,000:1(DCR)

Display Area

46.9” measured diagonally

LCD Panel Type

47”

Lifetime

50,000 Hr., Portrait & Landscape

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

VIDEO

Pixel Frequency

148.5MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Sync Compatability

Separate/Composite/Digital

V-Scanning Frequency

V-Scanning Frequency

Video Input

RGB, HDMI/DVI

Color temperature

Warm/Medium/Cool/User

H-Scanning Frequency

50~83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Max Input Resolution

1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Picture mode

Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game/User 1/User 2

Recommended Resolution

1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

INPUT(REAR)

Audio

RGB/DVI Audio, Component Audio (RCA)

Analog

Component (BNC), RGB

External Control

RS232C, RJ45

HDTV Formats

HDMI: 720P/1080i/1080p

Digital

HDMI/DVI with HDCP

OUTPUT(REAR)

Audio

External speaker

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game, User

Speaker On/off

Yes

Balance

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Position/Size

Yes

Power Indicator On/Off

Yes

Source Selection

HDMI/DVI, RGB, AV

Split Zoom (Self Video Wall, 5 x 5 Max)

Yes, supports natural mode

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Time

Auto sleep/Power on Delay

Advanced

Gamma/Film mode/Black level/Noise Reduction

Auto Config/Phrase

Yes

Auto Power/Source Memory

Yes

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Cooling FAN

Yes

DPM Select

Yes

Energy Saving

Yes, Level1/Level2/Level3

ISM Method

Normal/White wash/Orbiter/Inversion/Dot wash

Information Display

Serial Number, SET ID, MNT S/W Version, LAN S/W Version

Key Lock

Yes

Language (Manual)

English/French/Spanish/ Italian/German/Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/RussianHungarian/Greek/Dutch/Kazakh/Ukrainian/Polish/Arabic/ Indonesian

Language (OSD)

English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

Operation Tempature

0°C ~ 40°C

CABINET

Bezel Width

36mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

55.4” x 31.9” x 11.8” (full package)

Weight w/ opt. Stand & Speakers

73.4 lbs

Weight w/ opt. Stand

71.8 lbs

Color

Black

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

44.0" x 26.0" x 4.7"

Monitor Weight

62.9 lbs

Monitor w/ opt. Stand & Speakers Dimensions (W x H x D)

44.0" x 29.8" x 11.9"

Monitor w/ opt. Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

44.0" x 29.8" x 11.9"

Packed Weight

69.2 Ibs (head only), 83.2 Ibs (full package)

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

800mm x 400mm

EZ-NET MANAGER COMPATIBILITY

ez-Net MANAGER COMPATIBILITY

Single/Group WAN control, Scheduling, Instant Messaging, Self Diagnosis(Temp, FAN, Lamp), Alarm Service through mailing, S/W upgrade via Network

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

Elite-s

POWER

Power Supply

100 -240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption Power Off

0.5W

Power Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption Max/Normal

300W (Max), 260W (Typ)

Power Consumption DPMS Off

1.0W (RGB)/2.0W (HDMI/DVI)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATIONS)

EMC

FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

Safety

UL/cUL/CB scheme/TUV

OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES

Hidden Speakers (SP0000K)

Black

Weight

8.9 Ibs

Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)

15.1" x 5.3" x 6.9"

Packed Weight

2.4 Ibs (2 Speakers/1 Package)

ST4710K (stand)

Fits 47VL10

Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)

1.6" x 12.9" x 2.2"

Speaker Weight (each)

0.8 Ibs

Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

26.4” x 8.4” x 12.6”

ACCESSORIES

Accessory

Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable, Manual (CD+Book)

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

3 Years (Parts/Labor)

UPC CODE

47VL10

7 19192 18899 0

