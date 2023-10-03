We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" class (46.9" measured diagonally) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor
All Spec
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Pixels (H x V x 3)
-
6220600
-
Response Time
-
9ms (G to G)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare
-
Tni
-
110°C
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Brightness
-
500 cd/m2
-
Color Depth
-
1.06 Billion
-
Color Gamut
-
0.72
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,300:1 (Typ.), 3,000:1(DCR)
-
Display Area
-
46.9” measured diagonally
-
LCD Panel Type
-
47”
-
Lifetime
-
50,000 Hr., Portrait & Landscape
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Pixel Frequency
-
148.5MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Separate/Composite/Digital
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
Video Input
-
RGB, HDMI/DVI
-
Color temperature
-
Warm/Medium/Cool/User
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
50~83kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Max Input Resolution
-
1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Picture mode
-
Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game/User 1/User 2
-
Recommended Resolution
-
1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Audio
-
RGB/DVI Audio, Component Audio (RCA)
-
Analog
-
Component (BNC), RGB
-
External Control
-
RS232C, RJ45
-
HDTV Formats
-
HDMI: 720P/1080i/1080p
-
Digital
-
HDMI/DVI with HDCP
-
Audio
-
External speaker
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game, User
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Power Indicator On/Off
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
HDMI/DVI, RGB, AV
-
Split Zoom (Self Video Wall, 5 x 5 Max)
-
Yes, supports natural mode
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Time
-
Auto sleep/Power on Delay
-
Advanced
-
Gamma/Film mode/Black level/Noise Reduction
-
Auto Config/Phrase
-
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Cooling FAN
-
Yes
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving
-
Yes, Level1/Level2/Level3
-
ISM Method
-
Normal/White wash/Orbiter/Inversion/Dot wash
-
Information Display
-
Serial Number, SET ID, MNT S/W Version, LAN S/W Version
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Language (Manual)
-
English/French/Spanish/ Italian/German/Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/RussianHungarian/Greek/Dutch/Kazakh/Ukrainian/Polish/Arabic/ Indonesian
-
Language (OSD)
-
English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 80%
-
Operation Tempature
-
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Bezel Width
-
36mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
55.4” x 31.9” x 11.8” (full package)
-
Weight w/ opt. Stand & Speakers
-
73.4 lbs
-
Weight w/ opt. Stand
-
71.8 lbs
-
Color
-
Black
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
44.0" x 26.0" x 4.7"
-
Monitor Weight
-
62.9 lbs
-
Monitor w/ opt. Stand & Speakers Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
44.0" x 29.8" x 11.9"
-
Monitor w/ opt. Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
44.0" x 29.8" x 11.9"
-
Packed Weight
-
69.2 Ibs (head only), 83.2 Ibs (full package)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
800mm x 400mm
-
ez-Net MANAGER COMPATIBILITY
-
Single/Group WAN control, Scheduling, Instant Messaging, Self Diagnosis(Temp, FAN, Lamp), Alarm Service through mailing, S/W upgrade via Network
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Supersign Compatibility
-
Elite-s
-
Power Supply
-
100 -240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption Power Off
-
0.5W
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption Max/Normal
-
300W (Max), 260W (Typ)
-
Power Consumption DPMS Off
-
1.0W (RGB)/2.0W (HDMI/DVI)
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
Safety
-
UL/cUL/CB scheme/TUV
-
Hidden Speakers (SP0000K)
-
Black
-
Weight
-
8.9 Ibs
-
Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
15.1" x 5.3" x 6.9"
-
Packed Weight
-
2.4 Ibs (2 Speakers/1 Package)
-
ST4710K (stand)
-
Fits 47VL10
-
Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1.6" x 12.9" x 2.2"
-
Speaker Weight (each)
-
0.8 Ibs
-
Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
26.4” x 8.4” x 12.6”
-
Accessory
-
Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable, Manual (CD+Book)
-
Limited Warranty
-
3 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
47VL10
-
7 19192 18899 0
