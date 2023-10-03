About Cookies on This Site

47" class (46.9" measured diagonally) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

PANEL

Panel Technology

IPS

Display Area

47” class (46.9” measured diagonally)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness

500 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1 (Typ.), 20,000:1(DCR) (47”)

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Response Time

9ms (G to G)

INPUT(REAR)

Digital

HDMI/DVI with HDCP

Analog

Component(BNC), Composite(BNC), RGB

Audio

RGB/DVI Audio, Component Audio(RCA), Composite Audio(RCA)

External Control

RS232C, RJ45

USB

Yes (x1)

OUTPUT(REAR)

Analog

RGB, Composite(BNC)

Audio

Composite Audio(RCA), External speaker

External Control

RS232C

CABINET

Bezel Width

36mm (47”)

Weight w/opt. stand

72.4 IbsIbs (47”)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)

47.4” x 30.6” x 13.1” (47”)

Color

Black

Monitor Dimension w/opt. stand(W×H×D)

44.0" x 29.8" x 11.9" (47”)

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)

44.0" x 26.0" x 4.7" (47”)

Monitor Weight (head only)

63.5 lbs (47”)

Packed Weight (full package)

83.5 Ibs (47”)

Packed Weight (head only)

69.5 Ibs (47”)

VESA TM Standard Mount Interface

800mm x 400mm (47”) (AP-WX60/AP-WX70)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10% ~80%

Operation Tempature

0°C ~40°C

POWER

Power Supply

100 -240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption Power Off

0.5W

Power Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption Normal (Typical)

240W (47”)

Power Consumption DPMS Off

1.0W(RGB)/2.0W(HDMI/DVI)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATIONS)

EMC

FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

Erp/Energy Star 5.0

Yes /Yes

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

Slot PC compatible (optional)

Yes (NC2100)

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

Elite-s

LIMITED WARRANTY

WARRANTY

3 Years (Parts/Labor)

UPC CODE

UPC

7 19192 19041 2

ACCESSORIES

Accessory

Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable, Manual (CD+Book)

OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES

Hidden Speakers (SP0000K)

Black

Weight

8.9 Ibs

Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)

15.1" x 5.3" x 6.9"

Packed Weight

2.4 Ibs (2 Speakers/1 Package)

Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)

1.6" x 12.9" x 2.2"

Speaker Weight (each)

0.8 Ibs

Stand Dimensions(W x H x D)

26.4” x 8.4” x 12.6”

