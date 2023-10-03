About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
49" 450 nits FHD Standard Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

49" 450 nits FHD Standard Signage

49SM5D-B

49" 450 nits FHD Standard Signage

(3)
Smart Platform

Quad Core SoC*

The high-performance SoC can execute several tasks at the same time and provides smooth content playback without an external media player.

*System-on-Chip

Smart Platform

PBP (Picture-by-Picture)/PIP (Picture-in-Picture)

PBP (Picture-By-Picture) and PIP (Picture-In-Picture) features enable you to compose various layouts for several digital devices.

Integrated CMS
(Contents Management System)

You can edit contents, check your schedule, and use group manager function etc. without a separate PC. It is one-stop system that enables you to manage the signage.

Portrait & Landscape Mode

When using the signage in Portrait Mode, GUI taliored to Portrait Mode is provided without affecting images' original ratio and resolution.

EZ Setting

As all of its unique functions are indexed in EZ setting, you can enjoy convenient access to setting for efficient management.
Support Network Protocol

IP Streaming Protocol

Various types of IP video streaming protocol are supported, such as RTSP/RTP, MMS, HLS and MPEG-2 TS*.

*RTSP (Real-Time Streaming Protocol),
RTP (Real-time Transport Protocol),
MMS (Microsoft Media Server), HLS (http live streaming)

Support Network Protocol

Secure Communication Protocol

By supporting HTTPS* protocol, communication between server and signage is more secure.

*HTTPS:Hypertext Transfer Protocol over Secure Socket Layer

Support Network Protocol

Proxy Server

Web access speed and security can be improved by supporting Proxy Server (A server that acts as an intermediary for requests from clients seeking resources from other servers.)
Built-in Wi-Fi

Mirroring

Content sharing is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.
Built-in Wi-Fi

Soft AP

The SM5D with Soft AP software can operate as a wireless access point for mobile devices.
Convenient Management

Enhanced Connectivity

Through its diverse interface, the signage lets you connect more than one device for optimal use.
Supportive Convenience

BEACON

With BEACON and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) supported by SM5D*, retail stores can provide coupons and information in real time.

*SM5D is enhanced to support ibeacon** and Eddystone***
**iBeacon: Bluetooth Low Energy beacon profile released by Apple in 2013
***Eddystone: Bluetooth Low Energy beacon profile released by Google in 2015

Enhanced Maintenance

Dust & Humidity Protection

Circuit board reliability is enhanced with conformal coating that protects against dust, iron powder, humidity and other harsh conditions.
Industrial Design

Detachable logo

The detachable logo allows for installation in the desired orientation: landscape or portrait mode.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

49"

Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

450

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio

Output

DP, Audio, External Speaker

External Control

RS232C in/out, RJ in, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor, USB 3.0

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1102.2mm x 638.5mm x 38.6mm

Weight (Head)

14.1kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

85W

Smart Energy Saving

60W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

NA / Yes(Energy Star 7.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign Premium

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Link

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover

Optional

Speaker(SP-5000), Stand(ST-492T), Pixel sensor(KT-SP0), Media player, Wall bracket(LSW350B), VESA Adapter(AM-B330S), OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), HD Base T(EB-B100), Touch overlay (KT-T490)

What people are saying

Buy Directly

49SM5D-B

49" 450 nits FHD Standard Signage