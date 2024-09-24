About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD Signage Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer
Contact Us

UHD Signage Display

49UM5N-E

UHD Signage Display

Front view with infill image

UHD Signage Display with
LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

*65 inch.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

 

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

High Resolution Display

It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UM5N-E is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UM5N-E is guarded against the potential impact of salt, dust, iron powder and humidity through the implementation of conformal coating on the power board. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x, 30-degree tilting and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

The UM5N-E has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UM5N-E saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket.

The UM5N-E with slim bezels is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design that is optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

*The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

The UM5N-E provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

Enhanced Security Features

The UM5N-E provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, guarding important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.

LG strives for a sustainable future by obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B or EPEAT*. * the United States Only

Sustainability

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, LG is continuously striving to create a better future for manufacturers, consumers, and future generations. With a focus on minimizing waste, maximizing recycling, and efficient power management, LG actively strives for sustainability, obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B or EPEAT*.

 

*The United States Only.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

Key Feature

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness (Typ.) : 500 nit
  • EPEAT (US Only)
  • Surface Treatement (Haze) : 28 %
  • Bezel Width : 12.4 mm (T/B), 11.4 mm (R/L)
  • Interface : HDMI(3) / DP / USB 2.0 / RS232C / RJ45 / Audio / IR
Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B),
    Wall Mount (OLW480A/B)
    Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    Yes(NewErP)/O

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio Out

    Yes(1)

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes(Input HDMI, DP / Output HDMI)

  • DP In

    Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • DP Out

    Yes(1)

  • HDMI In

    YesRS232C In(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • HDMI Out

    Yes(1), 3840x2160@30Hz, Input : HDMI1/2/3/DP

  • IR In

    Yes(1)

  • IR Out

    No (Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    Yes(1)

  • RS232C In

    Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RS232C Out

    Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(1)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    Yes

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    Yes

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Local Key Operation

    Yes

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    Yes

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Auto Set ID

    Yes

  • Beacon

    Yes

  • Booting Logo Image

    Yes

  • Cisco Certification

    TBD

  • Control Manager

    Yes

  • Crestron Connected

    Yes

  • External Input Rotation

    Yes

  • Fail over

    Yes

  • Gapless Playback

    Yes

  • Group Manager

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • ISM Method

    Yes

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    Yes

  • Local Network Sync

    Yes

  • Network Ready

    Yes

  • No Signal Image

    Yes

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • PBP

    Yes(4)

  • PIP

    Yes

  • Play via URL

    Yes

  • PM mode

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

  • RS232C Sync

    Yes

  • Screen Rotation

    Yes

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Setting Data Cloning

    Yes

  • SI Server Setting

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • Status Mailing

    Yes

  • Tile Mode Setting

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes(4)

  • Wake on LAN

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish→Türkiye, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/B: 12.4mm R/L: 11.4mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1215 x 736 x 152mm

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1102 x 634 x 57.7mm (Without IR)

  • Packed Weight

    14.4Kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300

  • Weight (Head)

    11.4Kg

PANEL

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Portait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Response Time

    Tr : 8ms / Tf :10ms

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    49"

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    0.28

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 X 178

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    409 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Max.

    160W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    84W

  • Typ.

    120W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Promota

    Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes/Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    Yes (10W X 2)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Yes

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Tilt (Face down)

    Yes(Max 30º degree, 40ºC temperature)

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.