High-brightness IP-rated Outdoor Display

The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management. Also, the XE3P uses M+ panel that can offer high energy efficiency and cost savings by decreasing power consumption.

*The cost-saving effect may vary depending on the actual power consumption, billing methods, and policies of the respective country and site.

**M+ IPS reduced approximately 35% BLU power consumption (IEC62087, 10 min) compared to RGB IPS, tested under same brightness (@full white, 400 nits).