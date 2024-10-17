High-brightness IP-rated Outdoor Display

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Display Anti-Discoloration Characterstics verified
Outdoor Display with
Easy Maintenance and Lasting Performance
IP-rated Outdoor Display
LG offers advanced technical solutions equipped with various sensors, providing reliable and effective operations. In diverse spaces under sunlight, the XE3P highlights your content, reducing concerns about excessive operational burdens.
High Visibility Under Strong Sunlight
With outstanding high brightness of 3,500 nits (Typ.), the XE3P outdoor display delivers content clearly with captivating passersby. Through IPS technology, viewers can engage with the content at wide viewing angles.
LG Anti-Discoloration
By focusing on the key pain points, we developed our new "Anti-Discoloration" technology designed to deter both screen yellowing and black circles. With an enhanced thermal solution, the XE3P can deliver long-lasting and stable display quality.
World’s First UL Verified Display for
Anti-Discoloration Characteristics
Especially for screen yellowing resistance, we obtained the world’s first UL Verification of Anti-Discoloration characteristics for displays. The UL Verified XE3P can alleviate concerns about screen yellowing, the most common but tricky issue for outdoor digital signage products.
*For more details, please visit https://verify.ul.com/verifications/1382.
**World's first UL Verification in the manufacturing industry
IP56 Rated Reliability
The XE3P is sealed with IP56 design for reliable operation. It is designed to be protected not only from water but also from dust, which is an essential feature for outdoor applications.
IK10 Protective Glass
The XE3P features IK10 rated protective glass, tempered and laminated for outdoor extremes, minimizing damage from external impacts. This can reduce unnecessary LCD module replacements and can lead to cost-effective maintenance.
Wide Range of Operating Temperature
The XE3P can be used under a wide range of operating temperature from -30℃ to 50℃.
*Conducted by LG internal test, Operating temperature : -30℃~50℃ (without direct sunlight; with direct sunlight in cooling system), -30℃~40℃ (with direct sunlight)
Conformal Coating
Conformal Coating* protects the circuit board and power board against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
*Thin protective films/breathing membranes that filter water vapor and solid debris
Efficient Energy Management
The screen brightness is automatically adjusted depending on the ambient light. The brightness is increased in light for better visibility, while it is decreased in darkness for efficient power management. Also, the XE3P uses M+ panel that can offer high energy efficiency and cost savings by decreasing power consumption.
*The cost-saving effect may vary depending on the actual power consumption, billing methods, and policies of the respective country and site.
**M+ IPS reduced approximately 35% BLU power consumption (IEC62087, 10 min) compared to RGB IPS, tested under same brightness (@full white, 400 nits).
Easy Energy Management
The XE3P provides preset brightness settings suited to different locations and usage environments, enabling easy and effective power consumption management according to various scenarios.
*Manual mode : Max. 95%, Min. 5%
Highlight mode : Max. 100%, Min. 20%
Basic mode : Max. 70%, Min. 10%
Nearby mode : Max. 50%, Min. 10%
Built-in Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow easy wireless transfer and distribution of content, help to prevent data hijacking, and ensure convenient and efficient device operation. Additionally, the XE3P is equipped with a beacon that delivers real-time information, using location data for display content.
Vandalism Alert
If the sensor detects the XE3P experiencing an impact above a certain threshold or deviating from its original installation angle, it sends an alert to the administrator, enabling a quick response to issues like vandalism.
Easy Installation
For easy installation, the XE3P is equipped with a self-leveler tool for checking horizontal and vertical levels during installation, reducing the burden of installation work.
*The availability of leveler tool feature may differ by model.
High-performance with webOS 6.1
LG webOS 6.1, upgraded with SoC* and web engine, is available on the XE3P for smooth execution of several tasks. The XE3P enhances user convenience with its intuitive GUI**, and it also facilitates easy app development by being compatible with programming languages such as HTML, JavaScript, and CSS.
*SoC : System on Chip
**GUI : Graphical User Interface
Web Monitoring
The LG Control Manager*, an embedded web monitoring program, is user-friendly and enables the user to have full access anywhere at anytime from their mobile phone or PC while having access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
*Enabled by wired LAN connection
Professional Content Partners
Pairing the XE3P with LG SW solutions* would enhance its utilization.
*Sold separately
Key Feature
-
UL Verified Display Anti-discoloration characteristics
-
Resolution : 1,920 × 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness : 3,500 nits (Typ.), 2,800 nits (Min.)
-
Portrait / Landscape
All Spec
