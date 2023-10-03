About Cookies on This Site

55" class (54.6" measured diagonally) LED Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

55WS10-BAA

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Panel Technology

IPS

LCD Panel Type

55” class

Display Area

54.6” measured diagonally

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Pixels (H x V x 3)

6,220,600

Brightness

450 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1 (Typ.), 50,000:1(DCR)

Color Gamut

72%

Tni

110°C

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Color Depth

1.06 Billion

Response Time

8ms

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare

Lifetime

60,000 Hrs (Typ.)

VIDEO

Pixel Frequency

148.5 MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)

Sync Compatability

Separate/Composite/Digital

V-Scanning Frequency

56~75 Hz (RGB), 63Hz (HDMI/DVI/DP)

Video Input

RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP

Color temperature

Warm/Medium/Cool

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~83 kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)

Max Input Resolution

1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)

Picture mode

Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game

Recommended Resolution

1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)

INPUT(REAR)

Digital

HDMI(1), DVI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

PC/AV/Component Audio In(1)

External Control

RS232C, RJ45

USB

Yes (x1)

HDTV Formats

Component: 720p/1080i/1080p HDMI: 720P / 1080i / 1080p

OUTPUT(REAR)

Digital

DVI(1)

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

External speaker

External Control

RS232C

AUDIO

Balance

Yes

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Speaker On/off

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

CABINET

Color

Black

Bezel Width

33.5mm (55”)

VESA TM Standard Mount Interface

400mm x 400mm

Dimensions Head only(W×H×D)

50.5" x 29.6" x 1.5"

Dimensions with Stand(W×H×D)

50.5" x 32.5" x 11.7"

Dimensions packaging(W×H×D)

53.9" x 34.6" x 6.9"

Weight Head only(W×H×D)

48.0 Ibs (21.8 Kg)

Weight packaging(W×H×D)

51.1 Ibs (23.2 Kg)

Weight with Stand(W×H×D)

59.1 Ibs (26.8 Kg)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Tempature

0°C ~40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~80%

POWER

Power Supply

100 -240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption Normal (Typical)

140W(Typ) (55”)

Power Consumption DPMS Off

1.0W(RGB)/2.0W(HDMI/DVI) (55”)

Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving on

95W (55”)

Power Consumption Power Off

0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATIONS)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

EMC

FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

Erp/ENERGY STAR 5.1

Yes /Yes

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

Elite-w

LIMITED WARRANTY

WARRANTY

3 Years (Parts/Labor)

UPC CODE

UPC

7 19192 18930 0

ACCESSORIES

Accessory

Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable, Manual (CD+Book)

OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES

Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)

1.9" x 11.4" x 4.2"

Speaker Weight (each)

1.8 Ibs

Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)

13.1" x 5.9" x 7.9"

Packed Weight

2.1 Ibs (2 Speakers/1 Package)

Stand Dimensions(W x H x D)

3.4" x 6.2" x 11.7"

Weight

3.1 Ibs

Stand Packed Weight

4.2 Ibs

Stand Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)

13" x 4.5" x 12.8”

SPECIAL FEATURES

ISM Method

Normal/White wash/Orbiter/Inversion

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Temp Sensor

Yes

PIP/PBP

Yes

Information Display

Software Version, Serial Number, MAC Address, IP Address

Language(OSD)

English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/ Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian

DPM Select

Yes

Language(Manual)

English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/ Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian Hungarian/Greek/Dutch/Kazakh/Ukrainian/ Polish/Arabic/Indonesian

Power Indicator On/Off

Yes

Time

Clock, On/off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off

Auto Config/Phrase

Yes

Auto Power/Source Memory

Yes

Cooling FAN

Yes

Source Selection

AV, Component, RGB, Display Port, DVI, HDMI

Split Zoom (Self Video Wall, 5 x 5 Max)

Yes, supports natural mode

Energy Saving

Yes, Auto/Minimum/Medium/Maxium

Position/Size

Yes

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

File Play with USB

Yes

What people are saying