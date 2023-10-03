We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" class (54.6" measured diagonally) LED Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor
All Spec
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
LCD Panel Type
-
55” class
-
Display Area
-
54.6” measured diagonally
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Pixels (H x V x 3)
-
6,220,600
-
Brightness
-
450 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,300:1 (Typ.), 50,000:1(DCR)
-
Color Gamut
-
72%
-
Tni
-
110°C
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Color Depth
-
1.06 Billion
-
Response Time
-
8ms
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare
-
Lifetime
-
60,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Pixel Frequency
-
148.5 MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Separate/Composite/Digital
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
56~75 Hz (RGB), 63Hz (HDMI/DVI/DP)
-
Video Input
-
RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP
-
Color temperature
-
Warm/Medium/Cool
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
30 ~83 kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)
-
Max Input Resolution
-
1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)
-
Picture mode
-
Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game
-
Recommended Resolution
-
1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)
-
Digital
-
HDMI(1), DVI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
-
PC/AV/Component Audio In(1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C, RJ45
-
USB
-
Yes (x1)
-
HDTV Formats
-
Component: 720p/1080i/1080p HDMI: 720P / 1080i / 1080p
-
Digital
-
DVI(1)
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
-
External speaker
-
External Control
-
RS232C
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
33.5mm (55”)
-
VESA TM Standard Mount Interface
-
400mm x 400mm
-
Dimensions Head only(W×H×D)
-
50.5" x 29.6" x 1.5"
-
Dimensions with Stand(W×H×D)
-
50.5" x 32.5" x 11.7"
-
Dimensions packaging(W×H×D)
-
53.9" x 34.6" x 6.9"
-
Weight Head only(W×H×D)
-
48.0 Ibs (21.8 Kg)
-
Weight packaging(W×H×D)
-
51.1 Ibs (23.2 Kg)
-
Weight with Stand(W×H×D)
-
59.1 Ibs (26.8 Kg)
-
Operation Tempature
-
0°C ~40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~80%
-
Power Supply
-
100 -240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption Normal (Typical)
-
140W(Typ) (55”)
-
Power Consumption DPMS Off
-
1.0W(RGB)/2.0W(HDMI/DVI) (55”)
-
Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving on
-
95W (55”)
-
Power Consumption Power Off
-
0.5W
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
Erp/ENERGY STAR 5.1
-
Yes /Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Supersign Compatibility
-
Elite-w
-
WARRANTY
-
3 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
UPC
-
7 19192 18930 0
-
Accessory
-
Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable, Manual (CD+Book)
-
Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1.9" x 11.4" x 4.2"
-
Speaker Weight (each)
-
1.8 Ibs
-
Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
13.1" x 5.9" x 7.9"
-
Packed Weight
-
2.1 Ibs (2 Speakers/1 Package)
-
Stand Dimensions(W x H x D)
-
3.4" x 6.2" x 11.7"
-
Weight
-
3.1 Ibs
-
Stand Packed Weight
-
4.2 Ibs
-
Stand Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
13" x 4.5" x 12.8”
-
ISM Method
-
Normal/White wash/Orbiter/Inversion
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Temp Sensor
-
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
-
Yes
-
Information Display
-
Software Version, Serial Number, MAC Address, IP Address
-
Language(OSD)
-
English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/ Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Language(Manual)
-
English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/ Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian Hungarian/Greek/Dutch/Kazakh/Ukrainian/ Polish/Arabic/Indonesian
-
Power Indicator On/Off
-
Yes
-
Time
-
Clock, On/off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off
-
Auto Config/Phrase
-
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
-
Cooling FAN
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
AV, Component, RGB, Display Port, DVI, HDMI
-
Split Zoom (Self Video Wall, 5 x 5 Max)
-
Yes, supports natural mode
-
Energy Saving
-
Yes, Auto/Minimum/Medium/Maxium
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
File Play with USB
-
Yes
