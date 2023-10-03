We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" class (64.5" measured diagonally) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor
All Spec
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Display Area
-
64.5” measured diagonally
-
Pixels (H x V x 3)
-
6220800
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare
-
Tni
-
75°C
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
700 cd/m2
-
Color Depth
-
1.07 Billion (8-bit)
-
Color Gamut
-
0.72
-
Contrast Ratio
-
5,000:1 (Typ.), 10,000:1(DCR)
-
LCD Panel Type
-
65” class
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Lifetime
-
50,000 Hr., Portrait & Landscape
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Pixel Frequency
-
148.5 MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Separate/Composite/Digital
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
56~75Hz (RGB), 60Hz (HDMI/DVI)
-
Video Input
-
RGB, HDMI/DVI
-
Color temperature
-
Warm/Medium/Cool
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
30 ~83 kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)
-
Max Input Resolution
-
1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)
-
Picture mode
-
Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert 1/ Expert 2
-
Recommended Resolution
-
1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)
-
Digital
-
HDMI/DVI with HDCP
-
Analog
-
Component(BNC), Composite(BNC), RGB
-
Audio
-
RGB/DVI Audio, Component Audio(RCA), Composite Audio(RCA)
-
External Control
-
RS232C, RJ45
-
HDTV Formats
-
Component: 720p/1080i/1080p HDMI: 720P / 1080i / 1080p
-
USB
-
Yes (x1)
-
Analog
-
RGB, Composite(BNC)
-
Audio
-
Composite Audio(RCA), External speaker
-
External Control
-
RS232C
-
Bezel Width
-
49.0mm
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)
-
60.5" x 35.7" x 5.4"
-
Monitor Weight (head only)
-
114.6 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)
-
66.5” x 40.6” x 13.0”
-
Packed Weight
-
114.6 Ibs
-
Color
-
Black
-
VESA TM Standard Mount Interface
-
600mm x 400mm
-
Operation Tempature
-
0°C ~40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~80%
-
Power Supply
-
100 -240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption DPMS Off
-
1.0W(RGB)/1.0W(HDMI/DVI)
-
Power Consumption Power Off
-
0.5W
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption Max/Normal
-
480W(Max), 420W(Typ)
-
Erp/ENERGY STAR 5.1
-
Yes /Yes
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Supersign Compatibility
-
Elite-s
-
WARRANTY
-
3 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
UPC
-
7 19192 18898 3
-
Accessory
-
Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable, Manual (CD+Book)
-
Hidden Speakers (SP0000K)
-
Black
-
Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1.6" x 12.9" x 2.2"
-
Speaker Weight (each)
-
0.8 Ibs
-
Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
15.1" x 5.3" x 6.9"
-
Packed Weight
-
2.4 Ibs (2 Speakers/1 Package)
-
ez-Net MANAGERCOMPATIBILITY
-
Single/Group WAN control, Scheduling, Instant Messaging, Self Diagnosis(Temp, FAN, Lamp, Power Detect), Alarm Service through mailing, Easy Tile mode setup, S/W upgrade via Network, USB Playback
-
ISM Method
-
Normal/White wash/Orbiter/Inversion
-
Advanced
-
Color Temp, Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level, Film Mode
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Temp Sensor
-
Yes
-
Information Display
-
Serial Number, MNT S/W Version, LAN S/W Version, IP Address, MAC Address
-
Language(OSD/USB Playback)
-
English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/ Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian
-
Language(CD Manual)
-
English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/ Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian/ Hungarian/Greek/Dutch/Kazakh/Ukrainian/ Polish/Arabic/Indonesian/Turkish/Czech/Slovak
-
Power Indicator On/Off
-
Yes
-
Time
-
Clock/On/off Timer/Sleep Timer/Auto off, Power on Delay
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
HDMI/DVI, RGB, Component, AV
-
Split Zoom (Self Video Wall, 5 x 5 Max)
-
Yes, supports natural mode
-
Auto Config/Phrase
-
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Cooling FAN
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving
-
Yes, Level1/Level2/Level3
-
File Play with USB
-
Yes
-
Input Label
-
Yes
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Auto Volume
-
Yes
-
Balance
-
Yes
