65" class (64.5" measured diagonally) LCD Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

65VS10-BAA

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Panel Technology

IPS

Display Area

64.5” measured diagonally

Pixels (H x V x 3)

6220800

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare

Tni

75°C

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness

700 cd/m2

Color Depth

1.07 Billion (8-bit)

Color Gamut

0.72

Contrast Ratio

5,000:1 (Typ.), 10,000:1(DCR)

LCD Panel Type

65” class

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Lifetime

50,000 Hr., Portrait & Landscape

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

VIDEO

Pixel Frequency

148.5 MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)

Sync Compatability

Separate/Composite/Digital

V-Scanning Frequency

56~75Hz (RGB), 60Hz (HDMI/DVI)

Video Input

RGB, HDMI/DVI

Color temperature

Warm/Medium/Cool

H-Scanning Frequency

30 ~83 kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)

Max Input Resolution

1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)

Picture mode

Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game/Expert 1/ Expert 2

Recommended Resolution

1920 X 1080 @ 60Hz @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI/DP)

INPUT(REAR)

Digital

HDMI/DVI with HDCP

Analog

Component(BNC), Composite(BNC), RGB

Audio

RGB/DVI Audio, Component Audio(RCA), Composite Audio(RCA)

External Control

RS232C, RJ45

HDTV Formats

Component: 720p/1080i/1080p HDMI: 720P / 1080i / 1080p

USB

Yes (x1)

OUTPUT(REAR)

Analog

RGB, Composite(BNC)

Audio

Composite Audio(RCA), External speaker

External Control

RS232C

CABINET

Bezel Width

49.0mm

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)

60.5" x 35.7" x 5.4"

Monitor Weight (head only)

114.6 lbs

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)

66.5” x 40.6” x 13.0”

Packed Weight

114.6 Ibs

Color

Black

VESA TM Standard Mount Interface

600mm x 400mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Tempature

0°C ~40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~80%

POWER

Power Supply

100 -240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption DPMS Off

1.0W(RGB)/1.0W(HDMI/DVI)

Power Consumption Power Off

0.5W

Power Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption Max/Normal

480W(Max), 420W(Typ)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATIONS)

Erp/ENERGY STAR 5.1

Yes /Yes

EMC

FCC Class "B" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

Elite-s

LIMITED WARRANTY

WARRANTY

3 Years (Parts/Labor)

UPC CODE

UPC

7 19192 18898 3

ACCESSORIES

Accessory

Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable, Manual (CD+Book)

OPTIONAL ACCESSORIES

Hidden Speakers (SP0000K)

Black

Speaker Dimensions (W x H x D)

1.6" x 12.9" x 2.2"

Speaker Weight (each)

0.8 Ibs

Packaging Dimensions (W x H x D)

15.1" x 5.3" x 6.9"

Packed Weight

2.4 Ibs (2 Speakers/1 Package)

EZ-NET MANAGERCOMPATIBILITY

ez-Net MANAGERCOMPATIBILITY

Single/Group WAN control, Scheduling, Instant Messaging, Self Diagnosis(Temp, FAN, Lamp, Power Detect), Alarm Service through mailing, Easy Tile mode setup, S/W upgrade via Network, USB Playback

SPECIAL FEATURES

ISM Method

Normal/White wash/Orbiter/Inversion

Advanced

Color Temp, Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level, Film Mode

Key Lock

Yes

Temp Sensor

Yes

Information Display

Serial Number, MNT S/W Version, LAN S/W Version, IP Address, MAC Address

Language(OSD/USB Playback)

English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/ Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian

Language(CD Manual)

English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/ Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian/ Hungarian/Greek/Dutch/Kazakh/Ukrainian/ Polish/Arabic/Indonesian/Turkish/Czech/Slovak

Power Indicator On/Off

Yes

Time

Clock/On/off Timer/Sleep Timer/Auto off, Power on Delay

DPM Select

Yes

Position/Size

Yes

Source Selection

HDMI/DVI, RGB, Component, AV

Split Zoom (Self Video Wall, 5 x 5 Max)

Yes, supports natural mode

Auto Config/Phrase

Yes

Auto Power/Source Memory

Yes

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Cooling FAN

Yes

Energy Saving

Yes, Level1/Level2/Level3

File Play with USB

Yes

Input Label

Yes

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

Speaker On/off

Yes

Auto Volume

Yes

Balance

Yes

