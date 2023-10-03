About Cookies on This Site

72" class (72.0" measured diagonally) Direct LED Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

72” class (72.0” measured diagonally) Direct LED Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

72WS70MS-B

72” class (72.0” measured diagonally) Direct LED Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor

PANEL

Panel Technology

IPS (LED BLU)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Screen Size

72” class (72.0” measured diagonally)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness

700 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1 (Typ.), 500,000:1(DCR)

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Response Time

12ms (G to G)

INPUT(REAR)

Digital

HDMI (1), DVI-D (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component (3.5Φ 1)

External Control

RS232C (1), RJ45 (1)

USB

Yes (1)

OUTPUT(REAR)

Digital

DVI-D (1)

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

External speaker

External Control

RS232C (1)

AUDIO

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Clear Voice II

Yes

Sound mode

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

Speaker On/off

Yes

Balance

Yes

CABINET

Bezel Width

38.7mm

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)

66.0” x 38.6” x 4.0”

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)

70.7” x 43.2” x 10.6” (Head Only)

Packed Weight

145.9 Ibs (Head Only)

Monitor Weight

125.7 Ibs

VESA TM Standard Mount Interface

600mm x 400mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Tempature

0° C ~ 40° C

Operation Humidity

10% ~80%

POWER

Power Supply

100 -240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption Typical / Smart Energy Saving on

500W(Max), 200W(SES)

Power Consumption Power Off

0.5W

Power Consumption DPMS

1W((Set Only)/2W(With External Device)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATIONS)

Erp/Energy Star

Yes / No

EMC

FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

Safety

UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV

UPC CODE

UPC

7 19192 19068 9

SPECIAL FEATURES

ISM Method

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Tile mode (Up to 5x5)

Yes

Temp Sensor

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

PIP/PBP

Yes

Multi-media playback

Yes

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

ACCESSORIES

Accessory

Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG

LIMITED WARRANTY

WARRANTY

3 Years (parts/labor/backlight)

