We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
72” class (72.0” measured diagonally) Direct LED Widescreen Full HD Capable Monitor
All Spec
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS (LED BLU)
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Screen Size
-
72” class (72.0” measured diagonally)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness
-
700 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1 (Typ.), 500,000:1(DCR)
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Response Time
-
12ms (G to G)
-
Digital
-
HDMI (1), DVI-D (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
-
RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component (3.5Φ 1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C (1), RJ45 (1)
-
USB
-
Yes (1)
-
Digital
-
DVI-D (1)
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
-
External speaker
-
External Control
-
RS232C (1)
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Bezel Width
-
38.7mm
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)
-
66.0” x 38.6” x 4.0”
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)
-
70.7” x 43.2” x 10.6” (Head Only)
-
Packed Weight
-
145.9 Ibs (Head Only)
-
Monitor Weight
-
125.7 Ibs
-
VESA TM Standard Mount Interface
-
600mm x 400mm
-
Operation Tempature
-
0° C ~ 40° C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~80%
-
Power Supply
-
100 -240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption Typical / Smart Energy Saving on
-
500W(Max), 200W(SES)
-
Power Consumption Power Off
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption DPMS
-
1W((Set Only)/2W(With External Device)
-
Erp/Energy Star
-
Yes / No
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB scheme / TUV
-
UPC
-
7 19192 19068 9
-
ISM Method
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Tile mode (Up to 5x5)
-
Yes
-
Temp Sensor
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
-
Yes
-
Multi-media playback
-
Yes
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Accessory
-
Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, Manual, ESG
-
WARRANTY
-
3 Years (parts/labor/backlight)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)