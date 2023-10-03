75" Class (74.7" Measured Diagonal) Display

About Cookies on This Site

HIGH EFFICIENCY VIDEO CODING

Supports HEVC-based content which has the double data compression ratio than the H.264 so network traffic can be reduced by half.

MULTIPLE SCREEN WITH PBP OR PIP

PBP (Picture-By-Picture) and PIP (Picture-In-Picture) feature gives a chance to compose up to 4 divided split screen on landscape or portrait display format.

ULTRA HD RESOLUTION

Ultra HD Large screen delivers immersive viewing experience by 4 times higher definition picture quality than FHD.
PANEL

Screen Size

75

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness

500cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

4,000,000:1 (TBD)

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

6ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

Low Haze 3%

Life time (Min.)

50,000 Hours

Guaranteed Operation Hours

24 Hours

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0, SD Card

External Control

RS232C In, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

Output

DP, Audio

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

14.9mm

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1,682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm (without Logo/Handle)

Weight(Head)

41.5kg

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)

1,816 x 1,123 x 228mm

Packed Weight

49.5kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

Special Features

Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Tile Mode (up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, ISM Method, Internal Memory, Wi-Fi built-in, USB Cloning, Contents Scheduling, Sync mode, PM mode, Fail Over, Wake on LAN, BEACON (On/Off), Embedded Template

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature Range

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity Range

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption Typ.

240W

Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving

170W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

NA / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (include 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, DP 1.8M, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory Cover

Optional

Pixel sensor(KT-SP0), Media player, OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), HDBaseT(EB-B100)

