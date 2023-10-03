We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New High Haze UHD Standard Signage
New High Haze UHD
Standard Signage
A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.
Appropriate Display Brightness
UH5J-H has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.
High-Performance with webOS
A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.
Conformal Coating
The UH5J-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.
Mobile Content Management
In a clothing store, a user is using the app to produce promotional content to display on the UH5J-H installed on the store’s wall.
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
75"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz
-
Brightness
-
500nit(typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Colour Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Colour Depth
-
10bib, 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
-
6ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Life Time
-
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
-
Yes/Yes
-
Input - Digital - HDMI
-
Yes (3)
HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4
HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4
-
Input - Digital - DP
-
Yes (1), HDCP2.2/1.3
-
Input - Digital - DVI-D
-
Yes (1), HDCP1.4
-
Input - Audio In
-
Yes (1)
-
Input - RS232C IN
-
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
Input - RJ45(LAN)
-
Yes (1)
-
Input - IR IN
-
Yes (1)
-
Input - USB
-
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
Output - HDMI Out
-
Yes (1)
-
Output - Audio Out
-
Yes (1)
-
Output - External Control - RS232C OUT
-
Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
Bezel Colour
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 14.9mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
41.5Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
51.2Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm
(without Handle and LG Logo)
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1816 x 1123 x 228mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400
-
HW - Internal Memory
-
16GB
-
HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in
-
Yes
-
HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
HW - Sensor - Auto Brightness sensor
-
Yes
-
HW - Sensor - Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
Yes
-
HW - Local Key Operation
-
Yes
-
SW - webOS ver.
-
webOS 6.0
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling
-
Yes
-
SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager
-
Yes
-
SW - USB Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
SW - Fail over
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image
-
Yes
-
SW - Background Image - No Signal Image
-
Yes
-
SW - Sync Mode - RS-232C Sync
-
Yes
-
SW - Sync Mode - Local Network Sync
-
Yes
-
SW - Multi-screen - PIP
-
Yes
-
SW - Multi-screen - PBP
-
Yes(4)
-
SW - Screen Share
-
Yes
-
SW - Video Tag
-
Yes(4)
-
SW - Play via URL
-
Yes
-
SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation
-
Yes
-
SW - Rotation - External Input Rotation
-
Yes
-
SW - Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
SW - Tile Mode Setting
-
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
SW - Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes
-
SW - SNMP
-
Yes
-
SW - ISM Method
-
Yes
-
SW - Auto Set ID
-
Yes
-
SW - Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
SW - Control Manager
-
Yes
-
SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Connected
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - PM mode
-
Yes
-
SW - Power - Wake on LAN
-
Yes
-
SW - Beacon
-
Yes
-
SW - HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
SW - SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
SW - webRTC
-
Yes
-
SW - Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% to 80%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
180W (TBD)
-
Max.
-
260W (TBD)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
614.25 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 887.25 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)
-
Smart Energy Saving(~70%)
-
126W (TBD)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Speaker
-
Yes
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (NewErP)/Yes (TBD)
-
OPS Type Compatible
-
Yes
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Promota
-
Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
Mobile CMS
-
Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
Yes
