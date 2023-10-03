About Cookies on This Site

New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

75UH5J-M

New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

Front view with infill image

New High Haze UHD
Standard Signage

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Appropriate Display Brightness

With a recommend brightness of 500 cd/m² for indoor display, the UH5J-H series clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it the most suitable display for marketing in meeting rooms, airports, retail, shopping malls, etc.

UH5J-H has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

*Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Conformal Coating

In various places the UH5J-H series is unable to avoid exposure to environments containing dust, humidity, etc. which may hamper performance over time. The conformal coating on power board reduces these risks by protecting UH5J-H series from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The UH5J-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

*Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

Mobile Content Management

You can create a store profile and get template recommendations using the Promota* app. Users can customize templates as needed and easily create and manage content not only on PCs but also on mobile devices.

In a clothing store, a user is using the app to produce promotional content to display on the UH5J-H installed on the store’s wall.

*LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
*In Korea, the name is not Promota, but Mustard.

UH5J-H is IP5x certified, so it is protected from dust and has less risk of performance degradation.

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is protected from dust, reducing the risk of performance degradation.
The AV control system helps users control the UH5J-H.

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH5J-H series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

*Network based control
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

75"

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Edge

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Brightness

500nit(typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Colour Gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Colour Depth

10bib, 1.07Billion colors

Response Time

6ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

Haze 28%

Life Time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Portrait / Landscape

Yes/Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Input - Digital - HDMI

Yes (3)
HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4
HDMI3 : HDCP 1.4

Input - Digital - DP

Yes (1), HDCP2.2/1.3

Input - Digital - DVI-D

Yes (1), HDCP1.4

Input - Audio In

Yes (1)

Input - RS232C IN

Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

Input - RJ45(LAN)

Yes (1)

Input - IR IN

Yes (1)

Input - USB

USB2.0 Type A(1)

Output - HDMI Out

Yes (1)

Output - Audio Out

Yes (1)

Output - External Control - RS232C OUT

Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 14.9mm

Weight(Head)

41.5Kg

Packed Weight

51.2Kg

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9mm
(without Handle and LG Logo)

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1816 x 1123 x 228mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

HW - Internal Memory

16GB

HW - Wi-Fi - Built-in

Yes

HW - Sensor - Temperature Sensor

Yes

HW - Sensor - Auto Brightness sensor

Yes

HW - Sensor - Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

Yes

HW - Local Key Operation

Yes

SW - webOS ver.

webOS 6.0

SW - Embedded CMS - Local Contents Scheduling

Yes

SW - Embedded CMS - Group Manager

Yes

SW - USB Plug & Play

Yes

SW - Fail over

Yes

SW - Background Image - Booting Logo Image

Yes

SW - Background Image - No Signal Image

Yes

SW - Sync Mode - RS-232C Sync

Yes

SW - Sync Mode - Local Network Sync

Yes

SW - Multi-screen - PIP

Yes

SW - Multi-screen - PBP

Yes(4)

SW - Screen Share

Yes

SW - Video Tag

Yes(4)

SW - Play via URL

Yes

SW - Rotation - Screen Rotation

Yes

SW - Rotation - External Input Rotation

Yes

SW - Gapless Playback

Yes

SW - Tile Mode Setting

Yes (Max. 15x15)

SW - Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SW - SNMP

Yes

SW - ISM Method

Yes

SW - Auto Set ID

Yes

SW - Status Mailing

Yes

SW - Control Manager

Yes

SW - 3rd Party Compatibility - Crestron Connected

Yes

SW - Power - Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SW - Power - PM mode

Yes

SW - Power - Wake on LAN

Yes

SW - Beacon

Yes

SW - HDMI-CEC

Yes

SW - SI Server Setting

Yes

SW - webRTC

Yes

SW - Pro:Idiom

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

180W (TBD)

Max.

260W (TBD)

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

614.25 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 887.25 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)

Smart Energy Saving(~70%)

126W (TBD)

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5W

SOUND

Speaker

Yes

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes (NewErP)/Yes (TBD)

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Promota

Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)

Mobile CMS

Yes

Signage 365 Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Overlay Touch Compatibility

Yes

