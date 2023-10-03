We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS UHD Signage
LG webOS UHD Signage
There are five people conducting a meeting in a room with UL3J series installed on the wall. There is another UL3J series installed across the meeting room on the wall past the window on the left.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
* Compared to LG's UL3G series
* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
* e.g. showing specific promotional information according to weather change to store visitors
** External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.
LG's Simple Advertisement Helper, Promota
The store owner is simply using a mobile phone to create menu contents on the menu board.
* LG Promota is can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play store. (Not available for Europe/CIS Region)
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
"This consist of images displaying the 3-step instructions on installing LG One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image pairs the USB Dongle and the LG signage. The second image describes a person holding the USB dongle, attempting to connect it to the PC. The last image consists of people having a meeting by connecting an USB dongle device to a laptop, then sharing the screen through the UL3J on the wall."
* Users need to set up Soft AP enabled at Network Menu of the Signage.
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
*** LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
* Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
** Network based control
* Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional)
* Pre-set Support Vertical : Corporate / Government / Retail, Meeting room
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.
So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* Registered on April, 2021
All Spec
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
-
Bezel Color
-
Ashed Blue
-
Bezel Width
-
Off : 7.9/7.9/7.9/18.4mm On : 13.9/13.9/13.9/19.9mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1820 x 1115 x 200mm
-
Handle
-
NO
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
N/A
-
Packed Weight
-
40.3Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
400 x 400mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
31.4Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
N/A
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
YES (10W x 2)
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender, Cable Holder
-
Optional
-
NO
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
NO
-
OPS Type compatible
-
NO
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
YES
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
NO / YES
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
529 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 751 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
220W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
108.5W
-
Typ.
-
155W
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Brightness
-
330nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07 Billion colors
-
Color Gamut
-
DCI 80%
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Life time
-
30,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
16/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
YES / YES
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
N/A
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
75
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 1%
-
Transparency
-
N/A
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
YES
-
Direct Sunlight
-
N/A
-
IP Rating
-
N/A
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
N/A
-
Power Protection
-
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
N/A
-
Audio In
-
NO
-
Audio Out
-
YES
-
Daisy Chain
-
NO
-
DP In
-
NO
-
DP Out
-
NO
-
DVI-D In
-
NO
-
External Speaker Out
-
NO
-
HDMI In
-
YES (3ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2/1.4
-
HDMI Out
-
NO
-
IR In
-
NO
-
IR Out
-
NO
-
RGB In
-
NO
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
NO
-
RS232C In
-
YES
-
RS232C Out
-
YES
-
Touch USB
-
NO
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
Connected Care
-
YES
-
Mobile CMS
-
NO
-
Promota
-
YES (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
NO
-
SuperSign CMS
-
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
-
YES
-
SuperSign WB
-
YES
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
NO
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
YES
-
BLU Sensor
-
NO
-
Current Sensor
-
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
-
NO
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
YES
-
Pixel Sensor
-
NO
-
Power Indicator
-
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
-
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
YES
-
Auto Set ID
-
YES
-
Backlight Sync
-
NO
-
Beacon
-
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
-
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
-
NO
-
Cisco Certification
-
YES
-
Control Manager
-
YES
-
Crestron Connected
-
YES
-
External Input Rotation
-
YES
-
Fail over
-
YES
-
Gapless Playback
-
YES
-
Group Manager
-
YES
-
HDMI-CEC
-
YES
-
ISM Method
-
YES
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
YES
-
Local Network Sync
-
YES
-
Network Ready
-
YES
-
No Signal Image
-
YES
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 6.0
-
PBP
-
NO
-
PIP
-
NO
-
Play via URL
-
YES
-
PM mode
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom
-
YES
-
RS232C Sync
-
YES
-
Scan Inversion
-
NO
-
Screen Rotation
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
YES
-
SI Server Setting
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
Status Mailing
-
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Wake on LAN
-
YES
-
webRTC
-
YES
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
NO
