US340C Series

*Network based control.
All Spec
-
Stand Type
-
2 pole (No-Stand Available)
-
front colour
-
Dark Meteo Titan
-
Inch
-
75"
-
Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
-
350 nit
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio (Dynamic MCI (Hz))
-
1,000,000 : 1
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
-
1,400 : 1
-
Response Time
-
8 ms (G to G)
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
Yes
-
HDR_HLG
-
Yes
-
Speaker (sound output)
-
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 ch
-
Digital TV Reception (Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
-
ATSC, Clear QAM, Analog NTSC
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
-
Yes
-
DPM (Digital Power management)
-
Yes
-
Time scheduler
-
Yes
-
NTP sync timer
-
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
Yes
-
Lock mode
-
Yes (Limited)
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
Yes
-
Insert Image
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
Yes (Int / Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω)
-
RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility
-
Yes
Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)
-
USB Auto playback / USB Auto playback+ (playlist)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
-
Yes
-
Auto Off / Sleep Timer
-
Yes/Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
-
Yes
-
USB Cloning
-
Yes
-
WOL / WOWL
-
Yes (WOL)
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
Diagnostics
-
Yes (Self Diagnostics (USB))
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC)
-
Yes (1.4)
-
IR Out
-
Yes (RS-232C)
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Control / Control+
-
Yes (Control)
-
Set Side - HDMI In
-
2 (2.0)
-
Set Side - USB
-
1 (2.0)
-
Set Rear - HDMI In (HDCP)
-
1 (1.4)
-
Set Rear - RF In
-
1 (tuner)
-
Set Rear - AV In
-
1 (Phone Jack Type)
-
Set Rear - Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)
-
1 (Optical)
-
Set Rear - RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)
-
1 (Control & Service)
-
Set Rear - RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
1
-
Set Rear - External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)
-
1 (Spk-out fixed 0.01W~1.00W)
-
Set Rear - Debug (Phone Jack Type)
-
1
-
Set Rear - VESA Compatible
-
600 × 400
-
Weight (without Stand / with Stand)
-
34.6 kg / 35.4 kg
-
Weight (Shipping)
-
45.7 kg
-
Dimensions (without Stand / with Stand)
-
1,693 X 978 x 88.8 mm / 1,693 X1,048 x 345 mm
-
Dimensions (Shipping)
-
1,823 x 1,116 x 231 mm
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 120 V ~ 50 / 60 Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max. / Typ.)
-
246.2 W / 221 W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Safety
-
UL
-
EMC
-
FCC
