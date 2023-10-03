We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
84" LED Commercial Monitor
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
84"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
-
500 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,400:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Tni
-
110°C
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178° x 178°
-
Response Time
-
12ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-glare Haze 10%
-
Lifetime
-
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Digital
-
HDMI (1), DVI-D (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
RGB(1), Composite(1)
-
Audio
-
RGB/DVI-D/AV
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1, Internal)
-
USB
-
USB 2.0 x 2
-
HDTV Formats
-
Composite : 576i | HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p
-
Digital
-
DVI-D (1)
-
Analog
-
RGB(1)
-
Audio
-
Yes(1), Line out(1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1), IR(1, Internal)
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/Off
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Bezel Width
-
27.9mm
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)
-
192.3cm x 110.9cm x 5.1cm (Including Handle: 10.1cm)
-
Monitor Weight (head only)
-
72.9Kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
203.4cm x 121.3cm x 31.4cm
-
Packed Weight
-
87.2Kg
-
VESA TM Standard Mount Interface
-
600mm x 400mm
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Temp Sensor
-
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
Yes
-
ISM Method
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
Operation Tempature
-
0°C ~40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~80%
-
Power Supply
-
100 -240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption Typical / Smart Energy Saving
-
350W/200W
-
Power Consumption DPMS
-
1.5W
-
Power Consumption Power Off
-
0.5W
-
Safety
-
UL/c-UL/CB scheme/TUV
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC
-
Erp / Energy Star
-
Yes / No
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
-
Yes (MP500, MP700)
-
SuperSign Elite-c
-
Yes
-
Included
-
D-Sub Cable, Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), CD(Manual/Elite-C/ESG), Eye Bolt(2EA)
-
Optional
-
Media Player: MP700/MP500 SP-2000, LSW630
84WS70MS
84" LED Commercial Monitor