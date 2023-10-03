About Cookies on This Site

84" LED Commercial Monitor

84WS70MS

84" LED Commercial Monitor

84" Edge LED Large Screen

Providing immersive wide viewing with high quality.

Super High Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 (Ultra HD)

With super high resolution large screen size LED display, the display will offer incredible picture quality and detail.

Clear & Vivid Picture (Dynamic CR : 500,000 : 1)

Local Dimming Technology allows brightness to be controlled in block units. This ensures brightness and clarity providing high picture quality. As a bonus, power consumption is reduced.

Auto Brightness Sensor

Screen brightness is automatically adjusted by its surrounding illumination level. • For days, automatically raise the brightness level for better visibility. • For nights, automatically lower the brightness to save energy.

Smart Energy Saving

Reduction energy consumption by approximately 30%.

Hybrid Type Media Player Built-In Ready (MP700, MP500)

Making your signage look even slimmer and helps you maintain the system far more conveniently.
PANEL

Screen Size

84"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Brightness

500 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1,400:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Tni

110°C

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178° x 178°

Response Time

12ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

Anti-glare Haze 10%

Lifetime

50,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

INPUT(REAR)

Digital

HDMI (1), DVI-D (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

RGB(1), Composite(1)

Audio

RGB/DVI-D/AV

External Control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1, Internal)

USB

USB 2.0 x 2

HDTV Formats

Composite : 576i | HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p, 2160p

OUTPUT(REAR)

Digital

DVI-D (1)

Analog

RGB(1)

Audio

Yes(1), Line out(1)

External Control

RS232C(1), IR(1, Internal)

AUDIO

Balance

Yes

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Speaker On/Off

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

27.9mm

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)(head only)

192.3cm x 110.9cm x 5.1cm (Including Handle: 10.1cm)

Monitor Weight (head only)

72.9Kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

203.4cm x 121.3cm x 31.4cm

Packed Weight

87.2Kg

VESA TM Standard Mount Interface

600mm x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

Temp Sensor

Yes

Auto Brightness Sensor

Yes

ISM Method

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Tempature

0°C ~40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~80%

POWER

Power Supply

100 -240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption Typical / Smart Energy Saving

350W/200W

Power Consumption DPMS

1.5W

Power Consumption Power Off

0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATIONS)

Safety

UL/c-UL/CB scheme/TUV

EMC

FCC Class "A" / VCCI / C-tick / CE / KCC

Erp / Energy Star

Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

Slot PC compatible (optional)

Yes (MP500, MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign Elite-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Included

D-Sub Cable, Power Cord, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea ), CD(Manual/Elite-C/ESG), Eye Bolt(2EA)

Optional

Media Player: MP700/MP500 SP-2000, LSW630

