About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
CreateBoard

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

CreateBoard

86TR3PJ-B

CreateBoard

(4)
Front view with infill image

True Interactivity for
Bringing People Together

When the teacher marks it on the TR3PJ, it is displayed on the students' electronic device screens at the same time.

* 86 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
** Video Conferencing Solutions need to be purchased separately.

Multi Touch & Writing

The TR3PJ series can simultaneously use up to 20 points of multi touch. This function offers a lifelike board writing experience and makes collaboration much easier.

Three children are drawing on the TR3PJ at the same time.

The screens of students' laptops and teacher's mobile are being shared to the display.

ScreenShare Pro Upgrade

With the newly upgraded ScreenShare Pro, which enables to show a maximum of six shared screens or a file on a screen in real-time, it has enhanced usability by allowing users to share Chromecast, Airplay and Miracast mirroring on the same network.

* ScreenShare Pro is a Wi-Fi based software and supported by separated application.
** All devices should be connected within the same network.
A teacher is having a class and the screen on the display is being shared to each students' laptop.

Air Class

Air Class supports connecting up to 30 students and offers interactive classes by using mobile devices equipped with web browsers, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts.
Display Power Management function to manage power more efficiently.

DPM
(Display Power Management)

By activating DPM function, the display can be set to be on only when there is an input signal, which enables more efficient power management.
Engineering Drawing class with TR3PJ's annotation tool using Un-do and Re-do functions.

Annotation Upgrade

At annotation tool mode, ‘Un-do’ and ‘Re-do’ functions provide enhanced user experience. (Annotation tool can be used on any source.)

* Un-do : Moves one step back
Re-do : Moves one step forward
A woman searching for information using the web browser.

Web Browser

The TR3PJ series supports the web browser* in the Android OS**, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external desktop.

* Network-based Function
** The Android OS is updated to 9.0 ver.
System-on-a chip integrated with Android OS and free apps.

All-in-One

The TR3PJ series integrates both Android OS and Free apps into a high performance SoC, without a PC.

Secure Mode

Secured mode disables screen mirroring options for SSP (Screen Share Pro), which is an application that enables screen sharing between mobile devices and the display, to prevent any unauthorized contents to be shown via screen sharing functions in various devices.

Secure Mode for blocking unauthorized contents.

Built-in OPS Slot allows users to connect to an external desktop easily, which provides more expanded functions.

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3PJ series supports OPS slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS desktop at the back of the interactive digital board with internal power delivery.
USB is not being able to be connected to a display for security.

USB Block

The USB Block Mode that helps secure and prevent data from being copied into unauthorized devices in advance, which is essential for being used in space where security is critical.

Partial Capture

Users can select the desired area of the screen to crop the image and store that in internal memory. Also, TR3PJ allows that send cropped images directly to email or note apps.

A woman captures part of the TR3PJ and explains it to the man.

Three people are gathered in a conference room, having a virtual meeting with other people who are appearing on the screen.

Bluetooth Connectivity

TR3PJ supports Bluetooth to connect wirelessly to various devices such as speaker, mouse, keyboard, etc. This is optimized for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline meetings and classes can proceed with ease.
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the TR3PJ series installed in a different place.

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* The availability of the "ConnectedCare" service differs by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Print

All Spec

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

2110 × 1283 x 225mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1957 × 1160 × 87.0mm

Packed Weight

80.7Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

800 x 600mm

Weight (Head)

65.8Kg

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (16W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

Optional

NO

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 90 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

YES

OPS Type compatible

YES (Slot)

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Accuracy (Typ.)

±1mm

Available Object Size for Touch

Ø2mm ↑

Interface

USB3.0

Multi Touch Point

Max. 20 Points

Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Protection Glass Thickness

4mm (Anti-Glare)

Protection Glass Transmission

0.87

Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

10ms ↓

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1092 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2047 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

600W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

320W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

390nit (Typ., without Glass)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 68%

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

NO

Life time

30,000Hrs (Min.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

16/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

NO / YES

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

86

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

YES

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

YES

IR In

NO

RGB In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

YES

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

NO

Touch USB

USB3.0 Type B (2ea)

USB In

USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

CPU

Quad core A73

GPU

Mail G52 Multicore 2

LAN

Gigabit LAN

Memory(RAM)

4GB

OS ver. (Android)

Android 9

Storage

32GB

Wi-Fi

802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Booting Logo Image

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

Network Ready

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

PM mode

NO

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Wake on LAN

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

Internal Memory (eMMC)

32GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Power Indicator

YES

Temperature Sensor

NO

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

What people are saying