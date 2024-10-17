About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage

86UH5N-M
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree side view
+90 degree side view
Top view
Rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Rear view 2 (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Rear view 3 (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
-45 degree side rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
-15 degree side rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Close-up image of bottom right corner (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
Image taken from the top right

Key Features

Large UHD Signage Display with Slim Design

Signage installed on the interior walls of the shopping mall displays advertisements vividly.

*86 inch.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Eye-catching Large Screen

A large screen effectively captures people's attention. Especially, 75-inch model supports 60Hz, enabling smooth content operation.

The company lounge features a sizable UH5N-M installed on the wall. The large screen vividly displays images, easily capturing people’s attention.

Sturdy Design with Fire Flame Resistance

The outer cover of the product is designed to effectively resist fire flame spread, making the product a great fit for installation in public spaces.

Slim Depth with Even Bezel

Despite its large screen, UH5N-M boasts a slim depth, which is advantageous for interior design. To avoid visual issues when adjusting to portrait mode, the bezel maintains uniform thickness on all four sides, providing even symmetry on the top, bottom, left, and right. Therefore, it is a model suitable for various styling options.

The company lounge features a sizable UH5N-M installed on the wall. The large screen vividly displays images, easily capturing people’s attention.

Versatile Operation with
Multi-USB

With support for two USB ports, UH5N-M offers versatile usage options. For example, operating content on the screen while simultaneously using other connected devices is possible. This includes convenient tasks like downloading PPT files from external storage devices while using a mouse or keyboard during a meeting.

A man in the meeting room is conducting the meeting using both a mouse and keyboard, which are connected to the UH5N-M and used simultaneously.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

High Resolution Display

It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UH5N-M is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UH5N-M is protected against rust and dust with conformal coating and IP5x certification, allowing for stable operation.

The UH5N-E has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.

The UH5N-E provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

Enhanced Security Features

The UH5N-E provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, protecting important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

White Paper

Quest for Genius.pdf
To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.