UM3C Series

86UM3C-B

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

86"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

350

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI(3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0, SD Card

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

On: 15.6mm, Off: 14.3mm

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,926.2 x 1,097.2 x 60.6mm (without logo / handle)

Weight (Head)

49kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

2,073 x 1,260 x 292mm

Packed Weight

61.1kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400mm

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

No / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign W

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign C

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, DP cable (2.6M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory Cover

Optional

Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0), Media Player, OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

