About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD Large Screen Signage

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

UHD Large Screen Signage

98UM3DG-H

UHD Large Screen Signage

Front view with infill image

LG UHD Large Screen Signage

People sitting in the conference room are looking at the big screen and having a meeting.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

The image compares that one with Non-glare Coating and the other without Non-glare coating. And it shows that a screen with Non-glare Coating can be seen clearly under the light compared to the screen that do not.
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

Clear View with Non-glare Coating

Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary reflections when watching a screen under brightly lit conditions. The UM3DG-H series has reduced such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze, which enhances visibility and text readability.

*The images listed are for reference only and the actual reflection can be different.

This image illustratively compares FHD resolution and UHD resolution. This image indicates that the screen with UHD has 4 times higher resolution than FHD, so contents can be seen more vivid and colorful.

SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the colour and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents.

The image compares that one with Non-glare Coating and the other without Non-glare coating. And it shows that a screen with Non-glare Coating can be seen clearly under the light compared to the screen that do not.

webOS SMART SIGNAGE

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback. Also, LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and provides to SI or/and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit), SCAP, sample applications.

This image show that several tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.
webOS SMART SIGNAGE

Various Sensor Connection

LG webOS smart signage platform helps to easily provide value-added solutions by supporting simple connections with external sensors* such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in.

* External sensors need to be purchased separately and tested for compatibility with webOS platform.

One signage on the wall has the built-in speaker which making the sound rich.

USER CONVENIENCE

Built-in Speaker

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

The UM3DG-H series is on the wall and a woman using a personal PC and mobile phone. And this image shows that the signage can be connected wirelessly to the PC and mobile phone she is holding.
USER CONVENIENCE

Wireless Access Point

The UM3DG-H series operates as a virtual router which can be a wireless access point for mobile devices.

* Maximum 10 units of the mobile devices can be connected via softAP

This is one of meeting room with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the UM3DG-H series.
MEETING ROOM SOLUTION

Compatible with AV Control System

The UM3DG-H series supports Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

*Network based control

A video conference is being held as people are screened on signage installed on the wall.
MEETING ROOM SOLUTION

Compatible with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UM3DG-H series supports its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference.

*Using an HDMI cable connection

This image shows that the content set on the Control Manager and the content displayed on the signage are same. And it indicates that UM3DG-H series can be remotely controlled and monitored in a different place with devices such as a mobile phone and a laptop, through the Control Manager.
EASY MANAGEMENT

Mobile & Web Monitoring

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of the UM3DG-H series displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internet connected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations.

*The mobile devices need be connected with the Signage IP address and can control one Signage at a time.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UM3DG-H series installed in a different place.
EASY MANAGEMENT

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.

*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately.
So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Print

All Spec

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

YES (10W x 2)

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 14.9mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

2362 x 1386 x 420mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

2191.8 x 1246.8 x 83.8mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

119Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

800 x 400mm

Weight (Head)

81.1Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES(Old ErP for Jordan) / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1211.44 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1484.44 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

435W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

249W

Typ.

355W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

350nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

BT709 95%

Contrast Ratio

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Life time

50,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

120Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

98

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

NO

DP Out

NO

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

YES

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

YES

Promota

YES

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

YES

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

YES

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

YES

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

YES

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

What people are saying