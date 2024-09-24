We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS Box
The User-Friendly Smart Signage Platform
The WP600 webOS box operates webOS 6.0, the user-friendly LG smart signage platform, and is attached to existing LG digital signages and upgrades them regardless of their original platform. It can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback, and provides an excellent user experience with an intuitive menu and convenient features.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
webOS 6.0 Smart Signage Platform
The WP600 may be applied towards any type of LG digital signages. The webOS box provides user-friendly functions with dedicated menus essential for business use. This way, users are able to easily manage and distribute content or develop web-based applications for multiple signages simultaneously. Moreover, the WP600 has expanded its versatile ability to control displays.
This image shows that WP600 upgrades webOS(old version) and Non-webOS type of LG digital signages to webOS 6.0 Smart Signage Platform. In this way, users easily manage and distribute web-based applications.
Key Feature
-
webOS 6.0 Smart Signage Platform
-
UHD Video Playback
-
Embedded CMS
-
Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions and Real-time LG ConnectedCare
All Spec
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)