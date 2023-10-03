About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
webOS Box

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

webOS Box

WP401

webOS Box

WP401
00_cover_1541135627753

The User-Friendly Smart Signage Platform

The WP401 webOS box operates webOS 4.0, the enhanced user-friendly LG smart signage platform, and is attached to existing LG digital signages and upgrades them regardless of their original platform. It can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback, and provides an excellent user experience.
Great Scalability

Upgrade to the webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform

The WP401 may be applied towards any type of LG digital signages regardless of its platform. The webOS box provides user-friendly smart functions with dedicated menus essential for business use. This way, users are able to easily manage and distribute content or develop web-based applications for multiple signages simultaneously.

Upgrade to the webOS 4.0 Smart Signage Platform

02_UHD-Video-Playback-Supported_1541135729747
High Performance Media Player

UHD Video Playback Supported

The WP401 supports Ultra HD high-quality video playback which delivers colour and details of content vividly, with four times higher definition than FHD. Only a single webOS box is required for this superior picture quality.
03_Display-Control-Capability_1541135770762
High Performance Media Player

Display Control Capability

Beyond content management, control commands from the WP401 can be sent to LG digital signages through the RS232C cable connection. It allows users to flexibly set up display values such as power, brightness or volume for optimal operation.
04_All-in-One-Home-Menu_1541135819321
User-Friendly Smart Platform

All-in-One Home Menu

The WP401 offers a signage-dedicated home menu that shows key information related to signage operation at a glance. A dashboard showing the status of devices, a content management menu, and shortcuts leading to quick settings greatly enhance user convenience.
05_Embedded-Content-Management_1541135867216
User-Friendly Smart Platform

Embedded Content Management

The embedded CMS(Content Management System) allows users to edit content using internal/external sources and set playlists to play at the desired schedule. Users can easily explore and manage content through the intuitive GUI, using various input devices, from a remote control to a laptop.
06_Multi-Video-Tags_1541135905702
Flexible Operation

Multi Video Tags

Several different videos can be played at the same time using the multi video tags feature. This gives you greater flexibility to organize and deploy content when various content items need to be delivered simultaneously via web apps.
07_Multi-Screen-with-PBP-PIP_1541135951203
Flexible Operation

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

PBP(Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with upto 4 input sources while PIP(Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content souce.
08_Compatibility-with-LG-SuperSign-Solutions_1541136005232
Flexible Operation

Compatibility with LG SuperSign Solutions

LG SuperSign is a comprehensive and indispensable software solution for the integrated management of LG digital signages. With SuperSign, content creation and distribution gets easier and centralized monitoring and control becomes simpler, helping your business save time and operate more effectively across different locations.
09_Real-Time-Remote-Care-Service_1541136056539
Flexible Operation

Real-Time Remote Care Service

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service LG ConnectedCare*, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client's business.

*The availability of “LG ConnectedCare” service can differ by region, so please contact the LG sales representative in your region for further details.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

NO

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

N/A

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

359.0 x 124.0 x 314.0mm

Handle

NO

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

258.0 x 36.5 x 186.0mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

1.77Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

N/A

Weight (Head)

0.87Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE Class "A"

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES / NO

Safety

CB / NRTL

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

78.48 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 92.13 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W(WOL Off)

Max.

27W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

N/A

Typ.

23W

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

NO

Audio Out

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

YES (HDCP 1.3)

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

NO

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (2ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

HDMI Out

YES

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RGB In

NO

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

YES

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

YES

SuperSign Cloud

NO

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

YES

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

YES

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

NO

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

YES

Booting Logo Image

NO

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

YES

Crestron Connected

NO

External Input Rotation

YES

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

YES

Group Manager

YES

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

YES

Network Ready

NO

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

YES (4PBP)

PIP

YES

Play via URL

YES

PM mode

NO

Pro:Idiom

YES

RS232C Sync

NO

Scan Inversion

NO

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

YES

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

NO

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

YES

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

YES (4 Video Tag)

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

YES

W/B Setting by Grey scale

NO

What people are saying