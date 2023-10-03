We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
48.50" (1232.00mm diagonal) Standard Performance SM3C Series
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
48.50 inches (1232.00mm) diagonal
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
700cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,300:1
-
Viewing Angle (HxV)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G BW) typ.
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)
-
Life time (Typ.)
-
50,000 Hrs min.
-
Operation Hours
-
24 Hrs / 7 Days
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Input
-
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, Audio in, OPS
-
External Control
-
RS232C in/out, RJ45, IR / Light sensor, Pixel sensor, USB 3.0
-
Output
-
DP, External Speaker out
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
7.4 mm (T/L/R/B even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
1,095 x 637 x 32 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
15.6 kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,095 x 700 x 298 mm
-
Weight (Head + Stand)
-
17.0 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1,197 x 760 x 134 mm
-
Packed Weight
-
18.7 kg
-
VESA TM Standard Mount Interface
-
400 x 400 mm
-
Yes
-
Temperature sensor, Auto brightness sensor, Tile Mode, DPM select, DPM wake up, Energy saving, Smart energy saving, File play with USB, PIP/PBP(2), Internal memory 16GB (System 4GB + Available 12GB), Wi-Fi dongle ready (802.11n) , USB cloning, Fail over
-
Operating Temperature
-
0°C t o 40°C
-
Operating Humidity
-
10% t o 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100–240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption-Typ
-
125 W (TBD)
-
Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving
-
90 W (TBD)
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
NA / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
-
Yes (MP500/MP700)
-
SuperSign W/Lite
-
Yes
-
SuperSign C
-
Yes
-
Basic
-
Remote controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, QSG, Regular book (depend on regional standard), HDMI cable
-
Optional
-
SP-2100 (External speaker), ST-200T, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel sensor)
-
49LS75C-B
-
7 19192 60628 9
