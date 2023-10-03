We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
86” class (85.8” measured diagonal)
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
86"
-
Life time (Min.)
-
50,000 Hours
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness
-
500cd/m2
-
Dynamic CR
-
4,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
-
Low Haze 3%
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller (include 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, DP 1.8M, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory Cover
-
Optional
-
TBD
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
75.8" x 43.2" x 2.4" (without Logo/Handle)
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Packed Weight
-
134.7lbs
-
Bezel Width
-
14.9mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
108lbs
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
600mm x 400mm
-
Carton Dimensions
-
81.6" x 49.6" x 11.5"
-
Input
-
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0, SD card
-
Output
-
DP, Audio
-
External Control
-
RS232C In, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
-
Operation Humidity Range
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature Range
-
32°F to 104 °F
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Tile Mode (up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, ISM Method, Internal Memory, Wi- Fi built-in, USB Cloning, Contents Scheduling, Sync mode, PM mode, Fail Over, Wake on LAN, BEACON (On/Off), Embedded Template
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving
-
193W
-
Power Consumption Typ.
-
275W
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
Warranty
-
3-Year Limited Warranty Parts/Labor/Backlight | Extended warranty options are also available
-
UPC
-
7 19192 19990 3
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes (MP500/MP700)
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
-
Yes
-
SuperSign-w lite
-
Yes
