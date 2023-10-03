About Cookies on This Site

86” class (85.8” measured diagonal)

86” class (85.8” measured diagonal)

86UH5C-B

86” class (85.8” measured diagonal)

PANEL

Screen Size

86"

Life time (Min.)

50,000 Hours

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness

500cd/m2

Dynamic CR

4,000,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Surface Treatment

Low Haze 3%

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (include 2ea batteries), Power Cord, QSG, DP 1.8M, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory Cover

Optional

TBD

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

75.8" x 43.2" x 2.4" (without Logo/Handle)

Bezel Color

Black

Packed Weight

134.7lbs

Bezel Width

14.9mm

Weight (Head)

108lbs

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600mm x 400mm

Carton Dimensions

81.6" x 49.6" x 11.5"

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB 3.0, SD card

Output

DP, Audio

External Control

RS232C In, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor

SPECIAL FEATURES

Operation Humidity Range

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature Range

32°F to 104 °F

Yes

Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Tile Mode (up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, ISM Method, Internal Memory, Wi- Fi built-in, USB Cloning, Contents Scheduling, Sync mode, PM mode, Fail Over, Wake on LAN, BEACON (On/Off), Embedded Template

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving

193W

Power Consumption Typ.

275W

Power Type

Built-In Power

STANDARD CERTIFICATIONS

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

WARRANTY

Warranty

3-Year Limited Warranty Parts/Labor/Backlight | Extended warranty options are also available

OTHER

UPC

7 19192 19990 3

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes (MP500/MP700)

OPS type compatible

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-c

Yes

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

What people are saying