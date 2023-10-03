We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47" class (46.9" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV
All Spec
-
RoHS Compliant
-
Yes
-
Required Approvals
-
UL, cUL, NOM
-
Mercury Free
-
Yes
-
ENERGY STAR 5.3 Qualified
-
Yes
-
Lead Free
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Audio Output Power
-
10W + 10W
-
Surround System
-
Infinite Sound
-
Speaker System
-
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Sound Mode
-
5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Invisible Speaker
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
-
Yes
-
External Speaker Out
-
1 (rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
1 (rear)
-
Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + L/R Audio
-
2 (rear)
-
AV In
-
1 (rear)
-
USB 2.0 Input
-
1 (side)
-
RS-232c In (Control & Service Only)
-
1 (rear)
-
RJP (RJ45)
-
1 (rear)
-
RGB In (D-Sub 15 pin) - PC
-
1 (rear)
-
RF In
-
1 (rear)
-
PC Audio Input
-
1 (rear)
-
HDMI/HDCP Input
-
1 (rear)
-
HDMI In
-
1 (side)
-
ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM
-
Yes
-
MPEG4
-
Yes
-
Analog (NTSC)
-
Yes
-
47LV355B
-
7 19192 90376 0
-
XD Engine
-
Yes
-
xvyCC
-
Yes
-
Picture Status Mode
-
8 modes (Intelligent Sensor, Vivid, Standard,Cinema, Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
Just Scan 0% over scan HDMI/Component/RF
-
1080i/1080p/720p
-
Fresh White (Clear white)
-
Yes
-
Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)
-
Yes
-
Expert Mode/ISF Ready
-
Yes
-
Color Temperature Control
-
3 Modes (Cool, Medium, Warm)
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
-
6 Modes (16:9/Just scan/set by program/4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom)
-
AV Mode
-
3 Modes (Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
-
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
-
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
-
Yes
-
Power On Splash Image (Welcome Screen)
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric
-
Yes (1 Tuner)
-
TVLink Tuner/TVLink Loader
-
Yes
-
USB Link Loader (USB Cloning)
-
Yes
-
Video Mute
-
Yes
-
IR Out/IR Pass Through
-
Yes
-
Installation Menu (PDM, Hotel Mode)
-
Yes (PDM2.6)
-
Auto Programming
-
Yes
-
Favorite Channel
-
Yes
-
Program Add/Del
-
Yes
-
VESA® Standard Mount Compatible (WxH)
-
400mm x 400mm
-
Cabinet Color
-
Glossy Black
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
-
Yes
-
Owner’s Manual (CD/Simple Book)
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Swivel Stand (degrees)
-
+20°/-20°
-
TORX Security Screws (2 each)
-
Yes
-
Top Side Mounting Screw
-
Yes
-
Unit Weight
-
with Stand 46.1 lbs, without stand 41.2 lbs
-
TV without stand (WxHxD)
-
43.6" x 26.6" x 1.2"
-
TV with stand (WxHxD)
-
43.6" x 29.4" x 10.1"
-
Shipping Weight
-
53.1 lbs
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
52.4" x 31.9" x 5.6"
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Screen Size
-
47”
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
6ms
-
Native Display Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Life span
-
30,000 hrs
-
LED Backlighting
-
Edge lit
-
Frame Rate
-
60Hz
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
-
2,000,000:1
-
Brightness
-
360cd/m2
-
Sleep Timer
-
Sleep Timer
-
Clock
-
Yes
-
Auto Off/Auto Sleep (When no video is present)
-
Yes
-
File Type
-
JPG/MP3/DivX
-
System Upgrade
-
Yes
-
RJ45
-
Yes
-
CEC
-
Yes (Guestlink)
-
RS232C
-
Yes
-
Language
-
4 (English/Spanish/French/Korean)
-
Favorite Channel Programming
-
Yes
-
Channel Add/Delete
-
Yes
-
Auto Programming
-
Yes
-
Service/Limited Warranty
-
2 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
1080p Source Input Component
-
60p/50p
-
1080p Source Input HDMI
-
60p/50p/30p/24p
-
A/V Input Navigation
-
Yes
-
Input Labeling
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
-
Yes
-
Key Lock
-
Yes
-
OSD Language
-
4 (English, French, Spanish, Korean)
-
Parental Control
-
Yes
-
Pro:Centric (EPG)
-
Yes
-
Quick Menu (Round Type- 8 menus selectable)
-
Yes
-
Quick View (Flashback)
-
Yes
-
SIMPLINK™ (HDMI/CEC)
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)
-
Subtitle (Caption)
-
Yes
-
e-streamer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic/Static Power Savings
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption (with Power Saving Modes Disabled)
-
Max 128W, Typical 128W
-
Stand-by Mode (Max)
-
Under 1W
-
Voltage, Hz
-
100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz
