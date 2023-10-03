We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Direct LED Super Narrow Bezel Display
All Spec
-
Erp/Energy Star 5.0
-
Yes/Yes
-
EMC
-
FCC / CE / KCC
-
Safety
-
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
Monitor Weight
-
63.9 lbs
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
41.2" x 23.3" x 3.6"
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
3.9mm (left/top), 2.4mm (right/bottom)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
800mm x 400mm
-
Packed Weight
-
75.0 Ibs
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
43.7” x 26.3” x 10.6”
-
Power Consumption Max/Normal
-
220W (Max), 160W (Typ)
-
Power Consumption DPMS Off
-
1.0W (RGB)/1.0W (HDMI/DVI)
-
Power Consumption Power Off
-
0.5W
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
External Control
-
RS232C
-
Audio
-
External speaker
-
Analog
-
RGB
-
Digital
-
DVI without HDCP
-
Limited Warranty
-
3 Years (parts/labor/backlight)
-
Accessory
-
Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable, DVI Cable, Manual (CD), Bolt (16Unit), IR Receiver, Guide Bracket
-
Supersign Compatibility
-
Elite-s
-
Cooling FAN
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving
-
Yes, Off/Minumum/Medium/Maximum/Screen Off
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phrase
-
Yes
-
Advanced
-
Color Temp, Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level, Film Mode
-
DPM Select
-
Yes (Installation Menu)
-
Time
-
Clock/On/off Timer/Sleep Timer/Auto off, Power on Delay
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Split Zoom (Self Video Wall, 15 x 15 Max)
-
Yes, supports natural mode
-
Source Selection
-
Digital (HDMI/DVI)/DVI/Analog (RGB)/Component/USB
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Language (OSD/USB Playback)
-
English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian
-
Language (CD Manu)
-
English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian/Czech/Arabic/Greece/Hungarian/Indonesian/Kazakh/Netherlandic/Polish/Slovak/Taiwanese/Turkish/Ukrainian/Swedish/Finnish
-
Input Label
-
Yes
-
Information Display
-
Model/Type, Serial Number, S/W Version, IP Address, Homepage
-
ISM Method
-
Normal/Color Wash/White Wash
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
47WV30-BAA
-
7 19192 18883 9
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Digital
-
DVI, HDMI/DVI with HDCP
-
Audio
-
RGB/DVI Audio, Component Audio
-
Analog
-
Component (BNC), RGB
-
External Control
-
RS232C, RJ45 (WOL), IR Receiver
-
USB
-
Yes (x1)
-
HDTV Formats
-
480p/576p/720p/1080i
-
Operation Tempature
-
0° C ~ 40° C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 80%
-
V-Scanning Frequency
-
56~75Hz (RGB), 63Hz (HDMI/DVI)
-
Color temperature
-
Warm/Medium/Cool
-
H-Scanning Frequency
-
30~68kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Max Input Resolution
-
1366 X 768 @ 60Hz (RGB,HDMI/DVI)
-
Video Input
-
RGB, HDMI/DVI
-
Pixel Frequency
-
80 MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Recommended Resolution
-
1366 X 768 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)
-
Sync Compatability
-
Separate/Composite/Digital
-
Picture mode
-
Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,300:1 (Typ.), 500,000:1(DCR)
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Color Depth
-
16.7 Million (8-bit)
-
Brightness
-
800 cd/m2
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Display Area
-
47.0” measured diagonally
-
LCD Panel Type
-
47”
-
Lifetime
-
60,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Native Resolution
-
1366 x 768 (HD)
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Pixels (H x V x 3)
-
3147264
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare
-
Tni
-
110°C
-
Color Gamut
-
0.72
-
Sound mode
-
Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
