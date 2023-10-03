About Cookies on This Site

Direct LED Super Narrow Bezel Display

Direct LED Super Narrow Bezel Display

47WV30BS-B

Direct LED Super Narrow Bezel Display

STANDARD (CERTIFICATIONS)

Erp/Energy Star 5.0

Yes/Yes

EMC

FCC/CE/KCC

Safety

UL/c-UL/CB/TUV/KC

CABINET

Monitor Weight

63.9 lbs

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

41.2" x 23.3" x 3.6"

Handle

Yes

Color

Black

Bezel Width

3.9mm (left/top), 2.4mm (right/bottom)

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

800mm x 400mm

Packed Weight

75.0 Ibs

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

43.7” x 26.3” x 10.6”

POWER

Power Consumption Max/Normal

220W (Max), 160W (Typ)

Power Consumption DPMS Off

1.0W (RGB)/1.0W (HDMI/DVI)

Power Consumption Power Off

0.5W

Power Supply

100 -240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

OUTPUT (REAR)

External Control

RS232C

Audio

External speaker

Analog

RGB

Digital

DVI without HDCP

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

3 Years (Parts/Labor)

ACCESSORIES

Accessory

Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable, DVI Cable, Manual (CD), Bolt (16Unit), IR Receiver, Guide Bracket

EXTERNAL MEDIA PLAYER ATTATCHABLE

Supersign Compatibility

Elite-s

SPECIAL FEATURES

Cooling FAN

Yes

Energy Saving

Yes, Off/Minumum/Medium/Maximum/Screen Off

Auto Power/Source Memory

Yes

Auto Config/Phrase

Yes

Advanced

Color Temp, Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level, Film Mode

DPM Select

Yes (Installation Menu)

Time

Clock/On/off Timer/Sleep Timer/Auto off, Power on Delay

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Split Zoom (Self Video Wall, 15 x 15 Max)

Yes, supports natural mode

Source Selection

Digital (HDMI/DVI)/DVI/Analog (RGB)/Component/USB

Position/Size

Yes

Language (OSD/USB Playback)

English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian

Language (CD Manu)

English/French/Spanish/Italian/German/Portuguese/Korean/Japanese/Chinese/Russian/Czech/Arabic/Greece/Hungarian/Indonesian/Kazakh/Netherlandic/Polish/Slovak/Taiwanese/Turkish/Ukrainian/Swedish/Finnish

Input Label

Yes

Information Display

Model/Type, Serial Number, S/W Version, IP Address, Homepage

ISM Method

Normal/Color Wash/White Wash

File Play with USB

Yes

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

UPC CODE

47WV30BS

7 19192 19030 6

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

INPUT (REAR)

Digital

DVI, HDMI/DVI with HDCP

Audio

RGB/DVI Audio, Component Audio

Analog

Component (BNC), RGB

External Control

RS232C, RJ45 (WOL), IR Receiver

USB

Yes (x1)

HDTV Formats

480p/576p/720p/1080i

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Tempature

0°C ~ 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

VIDEO

V-Scanning Frequency

56~75Hz (RGB), 63Hz (HDMI/DVI)

Color temperature

Warm/Medium/Cool

H-Scanning Frequency

30~68kHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Max Input Resolution

1366 X 768 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Video Input

RGB, HDMI/DVI

Pixel Frequency

80MHz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Recommended Resolution

1366 X 768 @ 60Hz (RGB, HDMI/DVI)

Sync Compatability

Separate/Composite/Digital

Picture mode

Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game

PANEL

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1 (Typ.), 500,000:1(DCR)

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Color Depth

16.7 Million (8-bit)

Brightness

500 cd/m2

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Display Area

47”

LCD Panel Type

47”

Lifetime

60,000 Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1366 x 768 (HD)

Panel Technology

IPS

Pixels (H x V x 3)

3147264

Response Time

8ms

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare

Tni

110°C

Color Gamut

0.72

AUDIO

Sound mode

Standard, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game

Clear Voice II

Yes

Balance

Yes

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Speaker On/off

Yes

