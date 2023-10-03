About Cookies on This Site

49" 700 nits FHD Narrow Bezel Video Wall

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

49" 700 nits FHD Narrow Bezel Video Wall

49VL7F-A

49VL7F-A

49" 700 nits FHD Narrow Bezel Video Wall

(2)

Incredible Immersion with Ultra-Narrow Bezel

The VL7F series provides all-encompassing screen immersion thanks to its ultra-narrow 3.5 mm bezel-to-bezel, while its high brightness delivers clear and vivid content even under bright lighting.
cv
Achieving Incredible Immersion

Seamless Large Screens with Ultra-Narrow Bezel

The ultra-narrow bezel creates a visually stunning digital wall to effectively deliver dynamic content and immerse the viewers. The large screen it generates is enough to captivate the attention of passersby.
ac
Achieving Incredible Immersion

Image Gap Reduction

The VL7F series includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

* The "Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

im
Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the VL7F series is high enough to display vivid colors throughout the screen with no distortion.

* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measurinq equipment.

cv
Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Wider Viewing Angle

It is well known that LG IPS panel technology enables better control of liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Because of this, the VL7F series captures the attention of and captivates more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.
fg
User Convenience

Easy Color Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.
cv
User Convenience

Simple White Balance Adjustment

In conventional video walls, white balance was adjustable only in “full-white” mode, but the VL7F series allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.

vb
User Convenience

User-Friendly Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trial-anderror when exploring desired functions and managing displays.
nm
User Convenience

Intuitive GUI

The GUI(Graphic User Interface) is carefully designed with a four-way navigation remote control that lets users easily switch to other settings. Also, it adopts a larger font for better visibility, which is necessary when users want to control displays from relatively far distances.
All Spec

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1214 x 778 x 263mm

Handle

YES

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

N/A

Packed Weight

22.8Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400mm

Weight (Head)

17.8Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

N/A

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

NO

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

NO

OPS Type compatible

NO

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

NO

ERP / Energy Star

YES(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0

Safety

CB / NRTL

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

478 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 563 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

165W

Power off

0.5W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

75W

Typ.

140W

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Back Light Type

Direct

Brightness

700nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07 Billion colors

Color Gamut

NTSC 68%

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

60,000Hrs (Typ.)

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

YES / YES

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

N/A

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

49

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

Transparency

N/A

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

N/A

Direct Sunlight

N/A

IP Rating

N/A

Overlay Touch Compatibility

N/A

Power Protection

N/A

Smart Calibration

N/A

Tilt (Face down)

N/A

Tilt (Face up)

N/A

CONNECTIVITY

Audio In

YES

Audio Out

YES

Daisy Chain

NO

DP In

YES (HDCP 1.3)

DP Out

YES

DVI-D In

YES (HDCP 1.4)

External Speaker Out

NO

HDMI In

YES (1ea)

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

1.4

HDMI Out

NO

IR In

YES

IR Out

NO

RGB In

YES

RJ45(LAN) In

YES (1ea)

RJ45(LAN) Out

NO

RS232C In

YES

RS232C Out

YES

Touch USB

NO

USB In

USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

NO

Mobile CMS

NO

Promota

NO

SuperSign Cloud

YES

SuperSign CMS

YES

SuperSign Control+

YES

SuperSign WB

YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

NO

Auto Brightness Sensor

NO

BLU Sensor

NO

Current Sensor

NO

FAN (Built-in)

NO

Humidity Sensor

NO

Internal Memory (eMMC)

NO

Local Key Operation

NO

Pixel Sensor

NO

Power Indicator

NO

Proximity Sensor

NO

Temperature Sensor

YES

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

YES

Backlight Sync

NO

Beacon

NO

Booting Logo Image

YES

Brightness Compensation

NO

Cisco Certification

NO

Control Manager

NO

Crestron Connected

YES

External Input Rotation

NO

Fail over

YES

Gapless Playback

NO

Group Manager

NO

HDMI-CEC

YES

ISM Method

YES

Local Contents Scheduling

YES

Local Network Sync

NO

Network Ready

NO

No Signal Image

YES

OS Ver. (webOS)

N/A

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Play via URL

NO

PM mode

YES

Pro:Idiom

NO

RS232C Sync

YES

Scan Inversion

YES

Screen Rotation

YES

Screen Share

NO

Setting Data Cloning

YES

SI Server Setting

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SNMP

YES

Status Mailing

NO

Tile Mode Setting

YES

USB Plug & Play

YES

Video Tag

NO

Wake on LAN

YES

webRTC

NO

W/B Setting by Grey scale

YES

What people are saying