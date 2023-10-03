About Cookies on This Site

55" class (54.6" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV

55" class (54.6" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV

55LV355B

55" class (54.6" measured diagonally) LG EzSign TV

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

RoHS Compliant

Yes

Required Approvals

UL, cUL, NOM

Mercury Free

Yes

ENERGY STAR 5.3 Qualified

Yes

Lead Free

Yes

AUDIO

Clear Voice II

Yes

Audio Output Power

10W + 10W

Surround System

Infinite Sound

Speaker System

1 Way 2 Speakers

Sound Mode

5 Modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

Invisible Speaker

Yes

Dolby Digital Decoder

Yes

AUDIO/VIDEO INPUTS/OUTPUTS

External Speaker Out

1 (rear)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1 (rear)

Component Video In (Y, Pb, Pr) + L/R Audio

2 (rear)

AV In

1 (rear)

USB 2.0 Input

1 (side)

RS-232c In (Control & Service Only)

1 (rear)

RJP (RJ45)

1 (rear)

RGB In (D-Sub 15 pin) - PC

1 (rear)

RF In

1 (rear)

HDMI/HDCP Input

1 (rear)

PC Audio Input

1 (rear)

HDMI In

1 (side)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

ATSC/NTSC/Clear QAM

Yes

MPEG4

Yes

Analog (NTSC)

Yes

UPC CODE

55LV355B

7 19192 90374 6

VIDEO

XD Engine

Yes

xvyCC

Yes

Picture Status Mode

8 modes (Intelligent Sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sport, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)

Just Scan 0% over scan HDMI/Component/RF

1080i/1080p/720p

Fresh White (Clear white)

Yes

Film Mode (3:2 Pull down)

Yes

Eye Care (Anti Dazzling)

Yes

Expert Mode/ISF Ready

Yes

Color Temperature Control

3 Modes (Cool, Medium, Warm)

Aspect Ratio Correction

6 Modes (16:9/Just scan/set by program/4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom)

AV Mode

3 Modes (Cinema, Sport, Game)

24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)

Yes

Picture Wizard

Yes

COMMERCIAL FEATURES

Multi IR Code

Yes

Power On Splash Image (Welcome Screen)

Yes

Pro:Centric

Yes (1 Tuner)

TVLink Tuner/TVLink Loader

Yes

USB Link Loader (USB Cloning)

Yes

Video Mute

Yes

IR Out/IR Pass Through

Yes

Installation Menu (PDM, Hotel Mode)

Yes (PDM2.6)

CHANNEL

Auto Programming

Yes

Favorite Channel

Yes

Program Add/Del

Yes

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

VESA® Standard Mount Compatible (WxH)

400mm x 400mm

Cabinet Color

Glossy Black

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

Yes

Kensington Lock

Yes

Owner’s Manual (CD/Simple Book)

Yes

Power Cord

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Swivel Stand (degrees)

+20°/-20°

TORX Security Screws (2 each)

Yes

Top Side Mounting Screw

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Unit Weight

with Stand 56.2 lbs, without stand 47.2 lbs

TV without stand (WxHxD)

50.6" x 30.6" x 1.2"

TV with stand (WxHxD)

50.6" x 33.3" x 13.3"

Shipping Weight

68.6 lbs

Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

62.8" x 34.6" x 7.4"

LCD SPECIFICATION

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Screen Size

55”

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

Native Display Resolution

1920 x 1080

Life span

30,000 hrs

LED Backlighting

Edge lit

Frame Rate

120Hz

Dynamic Contrast Ratio

2,000,000:1

Brightness

400cd/m2

TIME/CLOCK

Sleep Timer

Sleep Timer

Clock

Yes

Auto Off/Auto Sleep (When no video is present)

Yes

USB 2.0

File Type

JPG/MP3/DivX

System Upgrade

Yes

RJP INTERFACE

RJ45

Yes

CEC

Yes (Guestlink)

RS232C

Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

Language

4 (English/Spanish/French/Korean)

Favorite Channel Programming

Yes

Channel Add/Delete

Yes

Auto Programming

Yes

SERVICE/LIMITED WARRANTY

Service/Limited Warranty

2 Years (Parts/Labor)

SPECIAL FEATURES

1080p Source Input Component

60p/50p

1080p Source Input HDMI

60p/50p/30p/24p

A/V Input Navigation

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

Intelligent Sensor

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

OSD Language

4 (English, French, Spanish, Korean)

Parental Control

Yes

Pro:Centric (EPG)

Yes

Quick Menu (Round Type- 8 menus selectable)

Yes

Quick View (Flashback)

Yes

SIMPLINK™ (HDMI/CEC)

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes (Backlight Control+Intelligent Sensor)

Subtitle (Caption)

Yes

e-streamer

Yes

POWER

Dynamic/Static Power Savings

Yes

Power Consumption (with Power Saving Modes Disabled)

Max 145W, Typical 145W

Stand-by Mode (Max)

Under 1W

Voltage, Hz

100 V - 240 V, 50/60 Hz

