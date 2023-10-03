We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display
SUPER NARROW BEZEL
super narrow bezel
HIGHER BRIGHTNESS UNIFORMITY
&
EVOLVED DAISY-CHAIN PERFORMANCE
Evolved
VIVID IMAGERY VIEWING
&
SUPERSIGN VS FOR DYNAMIC LAYOUT
&
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55" (54.64" measured diagonal)
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
700cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,400:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
12ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard coating(3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance <2%)
-
Life Time
-
60,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Input (Rear) - Digital
-
DVI-D (1), HDMI (2), Display Port (1) with HDCP for input
-
Input (Rear) - Analog
-
RGB (1), Shared Component, AV (1)
-
Input (Rear) - Audio
-
PC Audio In (1)
-
Input (Rear) - External Control
-
RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR Receiver (1)
-
Input (Rear) - USB
-
USB (1)
-
Output (Rear) - Digital
-
Display Port(1)
-
Output (Rear) - Audio
-
Audio Out(1)
-
Output (Rear) - External Control
-
RS232C(1)
-
Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
2.25mm (left/top), 1.25mm (right/bottom)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
1213.4 x 684.2 x 88.5 mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
23.2kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)
-
1337 x 828 x 239mm
-
Packed Weight
-
30.5kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Cooling FAN
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode
-
Yes(Up to 15x15)
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
-
Yes
-
Source Selection
-
RGB / DVI-D / HDMI / Component / AV / Display Port / USB
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
-
Yes
-
Position/Size
-
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
-
Yes
-
ISM Method
-
Normal, Orbiter, inversion, White wash
-
Input Label
-
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
-
Yes
-
DPM Select
-
Yes
-
Energy Saving
-
Yes (Off / Minimum / Medium / Maximum / Screen Off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C ~ 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption - Typ.
-
230W
-
Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving
-
130W
-
Power Consumption - DPM
-
0.7W
-
Power Consumption - Power Off
-
0.5W
-
Safety
-
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
NA / Yes(Energy Star 6.0)
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
SuperSign-w lite
-
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
-
Yes
-
Accessory
-
Remote Controller, Power Cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, Tiling Guide, Screw
-
Optional Accessory
-
WM-L640V(Landscape), WM-P640V(Portrait)
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
55LV77A
55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display