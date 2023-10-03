About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display

55LV77A

55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display

SUPER NARROW BEZEL

47" super narrow bezel 4.9mm and 55" super narrow bezel 3.5mm video wall displays create visually stunning digital wall that is easily installed, maintained and managed.

super narrow bezel

HIGHER BRIGHTNESS UNIFORMITY

Brightness uniformity 90% ensures high quality image delivered across displays.

&

EVOLVED DAISY-CHAIN PERFORMANCE

DisplayPort 1.2 connectors enable UHD content playback on 4K Video Wall in 2x2 displays (available on LV75A/LV77A)

Evolved

VIVID IMAGERY VIEWING

TruMotion™ 60Hz Refresh Rate drastically reduces motion blur and judder ensuring vivid image details.

&

SUPERSIGN VS FOR DYNAMIC LAYOUT

• Rotate, cut and edit content according to a defined layout • Flexible editing of content to match various layouts is possible • Scheduled-based content playback based on time and day • Distribute content to media players as well

&

FREE SUPERSIGN C FOR ADVANCED COLOR ADJUSTMENT

• Intuitive GUI in SuperSign C S/W allows to measure and adjust color and brightness instantly on display • Automatic white balancing of a video wall display using a sensor

FREE SUPERSIGN C FOR REMOTE MONITOR AND CONTROL

Intuitive GUI-based Remote Monitoring & Control via the networks and RS232 connection feature in SuperSign C S/W.

SHINE-OUT

Perfect fit for window display by reflecting away ambient light for best image visibility and clearer display in bright lighting environment.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55" (54.64" measured diagonal)

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness

700cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1,400:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

12ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment

Hard coating(3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance <2%)

Life Time

60,000 Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input (Rear) - Digital

DVI-D (1), HDMI (2), Display Port (1) with HDCP for input

Input (Rear) - Analog

RGB (1), Shared Component, AV (1)

Input (Rear) - Audio

PC Audio In (1)

Input (Rear) - External Control

RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR Receiver (1)

Input (Rear) - USB

USB (1)

Output (Rear) - Digital

Display Port(1)

Output (Rear) - Audio

Audio Out(1)

Output (Rear) - External Control

RS232C(1)

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Color

Black

Bezel Width

2.25mm (left/top), 1.25mm (right/bottom)

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

1213.4 x 684.2 x 88.5 mm

Weight(Head)

23.2kg

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)

1337 x 828 x 239mm

Packed Weight

30.5kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400mm

Handle

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Cooling FAN

Yes

Tile Mode

Yes(Up to 15x15)

Natural Mode @Tile Mode

Yes

Source Selection

RGB / DVI-D / HDMI / Component / AV / Display Port / USB

Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

Yes

Position/Size

Yes

Auto Config/Phase

Yes

ISM Method

Normal, Orbiter, inversion, White wash

Input Label

Yes

Auto Power/Source Memory

Yes

DPM Select

Yes

Energy Saving

Yes (Off / Minimum / Medium / Maximum / Screen Off)

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C ~ 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption - Typ.

230W

Power Consumption - Smart Energy Saving

130W

Power Consumption - DPM

0.7W

Power Consumption - Power Off

0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC

ErP / Energy Star

NA / Yes(Energy Star 6.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign-w lite

Yes

SuperSign-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Accessory

Remote Controller, Power Cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, Tiling Guide, Screw

Optional Accessory

WM-L640V(Landscape), WM-P640V(Portrait)

What people are saying

Buy Directly

55LV77A

55" class (54.64” diagonal) Super-Narrow 3.5mm Bezel Premium Display