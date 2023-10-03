We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
IPS Edge LED Super Narrow Bezel Display
All Spec
-
Response Time
-
10ms (G to G), 8ms (G to G, WOT)
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
LCD Panel Type
-
55”
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness
-
800 cd/m2
-
Viewing Angle
-
178°/178°
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,400:1 (Typ.), 500,000:1(DCR)
-
Display Area
-
54.6” measured diagonally
-
Digital
-
DVI-D (1), HDMI (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input
-
Audio
-
PC Audio In (1)
-
Analog
-
RGB (1), Shared Component (1), AV (1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR Receiver (1)
-
USB
-
USB (1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C (1)
-
Audio
-
External speaker (1)
-
Analog
-
RGB (1)
-
Digital
-
DVI-D (1)
-
2 Pairs of Handle
-
Yes
-
USB Playback
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Split Zoom (Self Video Wall, 15 x 15 Max)
-
Yes
-
Shine Out
-
Yes
-
Operation Tempature
-
0° C ~ 40° C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 80%
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
-
47.8” x 27.0” x 3.89”
-
Weight (head)
-
73.6 Ibs.
-
Bezel Width
-
3.4 (left/ top)/1.9 (right/bottom) mm
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600mm x 400mm
-
Packed Weight
-
93.5 Ibs.
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
55.1” x 31.7” x 13.0” (Box outer size)
-
Power Consumption DPMS Off
-
1.0W (RGB)/1.0W (HDMI)
-
Power Consumption Normal
-
210W (Typ)
-
Power Consumption Power Off
-
0.5W
-
Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving
-
120W(Typ)
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-in Power
-
Erp/ENERGY STAR
-
Yes / Yes
-
EMC
-
FCC / CE / KCC
-
Safety
-
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
Supersign Compatibility
-
Elite-W / Elite-W lite (Only control)
-
Accessory
-
Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable,Manual (CD), Bolt (8Unit), IR Receiver, RS232C cable
-
Limited Warranty
-
3 Years (Parts/Labor)
-
55WV70MS-B
-
7 19192 18940 9
