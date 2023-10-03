About Cookies on This Site

IPS Edge LED Super Narrow Bezel Display

IPS Edge LED Super Narrow Bezel Display

55WV70MS-B

IPS Edge LED Super Narrow Bezel Display

PANEL

Response Time

10ms (G to G), 8ms (G to G, WOT)

Panel Technology

IPS

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

LCD Panel Type

55”

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness

800 cd/m2

Viewing Angle

178°/178°

Contrast Ratio

1,400:1 (Typ.), 500,000:1(DCR)

Display Area

54.6” measured diagonally

INPUT(REAR)

Digital

DVI-D (1), HDMI (1), Display Port (1) with HDCP for all input

Audio

PC Audio In (1)

Analog

RGB (1), Shared Component (1), AV (1)

External Control

RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR Receiver (1)

USB

USB (1)

OUTPUT(REAR)

External Control

RS232C (1)

Audio

External speaker (1)

Analog

RGB (1)

Digital

DVI-D (1)

SPECIAL FEATURES

2 Pairs of Handle

Yes

USB Playback

Yes

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Split Zoom (Self Video Wall, 15 x 15 Max)

Yes

Shine Out

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Tempature

0° C ~ 40° C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

CABINET

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

47.8” x 27.0” x 3.89”

Weight (head)

73.6 Ibs.

Bezel Width

3.4 (left/ top)/1.9 (right/bottom) mm

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600mm x 400mm

Packed Weight

93.5 Ibs.

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

55.1” x 31.7” x 13.0” (Box outer size)

POWER

Power Consumption DPMS Off

1.0W (RGB)/1.0W (HDMI)

Power Consumption Normal

210W (Typ)

Power Consumption Power Off

0.5W

Power Consumption Smart Energy Saving

120W(Typ)

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

STANDARD(CERTIFICATIONS)

Erp/ENERGY STAR

Yes / Yes

EMC

FCC / CE / KCC

Safety

UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Supersign Compatibility

Elite-W / Elite-W lite (Only control)

ACCESSORIES

Accessory

Remocon, Power cable, RGB Cable,Manual (CD), Bolt (8Unit), IR Receiver, RS232C cable

LIMITED WARRANTY

Limited Warranty

3 Years (Parts/Labor)

UPC CODE

55WV70MS-B

7 19192 18940 9

