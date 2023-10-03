We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" LED Commercial Monitor
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
-
800 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,400:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000 : 1
-
Tni
-
110℃
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178°/178°
-
Response Time
-
10ms (G to G), 8ms (G to G, WOT)
-
Surface Treatment
-
Hard coating(3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance < 2%)
-
Life time
-
60,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Digital
-
HDMI(1), DVI-D(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
-
RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)
-
USB
-
Yes (1)
-
HDTV Formats
-
Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p | HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
Digital
-
DVI-D (1)
-
Analog
-
Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)
-
Audio
-
External speaker
-
External Control
-
RS232C(1), IR(1)
-
Balance
-
Yes
-
Audio Power
-
20W (10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/off
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
-
Yes
-
Bezel Width
-
11.5mm
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
-
96.16cm x 55.45cm x 3.19cm
-
Weight(Head)
-
13.7kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)
-
108.5cm x 74.0cm x 12.5cm
-
Packed Weight
-
17.2kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
-
400mm x 400mm
-
Temp Sensor
-
Yes
-
15X15 Tile mode
-
Yes
-
2 Pairs of Handle
-
Yes
-
Shine Out
-
Yes
-
USB Playback
-
Yes
-
Operation Tempature
-
0° C ~ 40° C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10% ~ 80%
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption Typical / Smart Energy Saving
-
115W / 75W
-
Power Consumption DPMS
-
1W(Set Only), 2W(With External Device)
-
Power Consumption Power Off
-
0.5W
-
Safety
-
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC
-
Erp/ENERGY STAR
-
Yes / Yes(Energy Star 6.0)
-
External Media player Attatchable
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Elite-w lite
-
Yes | Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control
-
SuperSign Elite-c
-
Yes
-
Included
-
Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, DVI Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable,Tiling Guide, Screw, Ring Core
