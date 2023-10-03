About Cookies on This Site

55" LED Commercial Monitor

55WV70MS

55" LED Commercial Monitor

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Brightness

800 cd/m2

Contrast Ratio

1,400:1

Dynamic CR

500,000 : 1

Tni

110℃

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178°/178°

Response Time

10ms (G to G), 8ms (G to G, WOT)

Surface Treatment

Hard coating(3H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance < 2%)

Life time

60,000 Hrs

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

INPUT(REAR)

Digital

HDMI(1), DVI-D(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)

External Control

RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)

USB

Yes (1)

HDTV Formats

Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p | HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

OUTPUT(REAR)

Digital

DVI-D (1)

Analog

Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

Audio

External speaker

External Control

RS232C(1), IR(1)

AUDIO

Balance

Yes

Audio Power

20W (10W x 2)

Speaker On/off

Yes

Clear Voice II

Yes

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

11.5mm

Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

96.16cm x 55.45cm x 3.19cm

Weight(Head)

13.7kg

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)

108.5cm x 74.0cm x 12.5cm

Packed Weight

17.2kg

VESATM Standard Mount Interface

400mm x 400mm

SPECIAL FEATURES

Temp Sensor

Yes

15X15 Tile mode

Yes

2 Pairs of Handle

Yes

Shine Out

Yes

USB Playback

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Tempature

0° C ~ 40° C

Operation Humidity

10% ~ 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption Typical / Smart Energy Saving

115W / 75W

Power Consumption DPMS

1W(Set Only), 2W(With External Device)

Power Consumption Power Off

0.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATIONS)

Safety

UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KCC

Erp/ENERGY STAR

Yes / Yes(Energy Star 6.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

External Media player Attatchable

Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign Elite-w lite

Yes | Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control

SuperSign Elite-c

Yes

ACCESSORY

Included

Remote Controller, Power Cable, RGB Cable, DVI Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable,Tiling Guide, Screw, Ring Core

