15” LS766 IPS Full HD Personal Healthcare Smart Touch TV with Pro:Centric Direct Management Solution, Pro:Idiom Digital Right Management, and preloaded applications
Provide your patients with LG’s 15.6” Full HD Smart Touch Arm TV for a superior hospital experience. The LS766 series enables personalized interactive service with its multi-touch screen, webOS™ (version 3.5) operating system, and preloaded applications, making it an optimal platform for Patient Engagement Providers in the industry. Its industrial IPS panel is durable and will sustain long operation. LG’s IPS panel technology provides great viewing angles for multiple viewers in a virtually any hospital environment.
All Spec
-
Category
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
YES
-
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
YES
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
NTSC
-
Digital
-
ATSC / Clear QAM
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
75 x 75mm
-
EMC
-
FCC
-
Safety
-
UL Hospital
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
400 nit
-
Resolution
-
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Size (Inch)
-
15.6
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
33W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
POC : 28V 60Hz or 24V/1.4A, DC IN : 19V/1.6A
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Adapter less than 0.5W under PoC less than 0.5W under
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
35W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready,mmR Required)
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
4W
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
23.3/23.3/23.3/59.7mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
23.6/23.6/23.6/60.0mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
470 x 201 x 356mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
391.4 x 278.6 x 46.1mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
4.5kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
2.9kg
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Full Touch Screen
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (MPI)
-
Lock mode
-
YES
-
Mobile Remote
-
YES
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Video Tag
-
YES (2 Video)
-
DC Adapter In
-
YES
-
EXT. IR In
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (1ea)
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
YES
-
PoC (Power over Coax)
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (1ea)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
1 (Ethernet)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (1ea / 2.0)
-
Front Color
-
Front: Black/Back: Ivory
-
Stand Type
-
No Stand (Wall Mount Only)
-
Tool Name
-
LU76
