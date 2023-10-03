About Cookies on This Site

15" LS766 IPS Full HD Personal Healthcare Smart Touch TV with Pro:Centric Direct Management Solution, Pro:Idiom Digital Right Management, and preloaded applications

15LS766A0UA

15LS766A0UA

15” LS766 IPS Full HD Personal Healthcare Smart Touch TV with Pro:Centric Direct Management Solution, Pro:Idiom Digital Right Management, and preloaded applications

  • Provide your patients with LG’s 15.6” Full HD Smart Touch Arm TV for a superior hospital experience. The LS766 series enables personalized interactive service with its multi-touch screen, webOS™ (version 3.5) operating system, and preloaded applications, making it an optimal platform for Patient Engagement Providers in the industry. Its industrial IPS panel is durable and will sustain long operation. LG’s IPS panel technology provides great viewing angles for multiple viewers in a virtually any hospital environment.

Pro:Idiom DRM

Pro:Idiom DRM

Securely provide entertainment content with Pro:Idiom Digital Right Management (DRM) which prevent illegal copying on your LG devices.
All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

Protection Cover (Glass)

YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

75 x 75mm

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL Hospital

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

400 nit

Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Size (Inch)

15.6

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

33W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

POC : 28V 60Hz or 24V/1.4A, DC IN : 19V/1.6A

Standby Power Consumption

Adapter less than 0.5W under PoC less than 0.5W under

Power Consumption(Max)

35W

AUDIO (SOUND)

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready,mmR Required)

AI Sound

YES

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

4W

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

23.3/23.3/23.3/59.7mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

23.6/23.6/23.6/60.0mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

470 x 201 x 356mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

391.4 x 278.6 x 46.1mm

Weight in Shipping

4.5kg

Weight without Stand

2.9kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

Energy Saving mode

YES

EzManager

YES

Full Touch Screen

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (MPI)

Lock mode

YES

Mobile Remote

YES

Multi IR Code

YES

Port Block

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

WOL

YES

SMART FUNCTION

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

HDMI-ARC

YES (HDMI)

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

webOS version

webOS 5.0

Web Browser

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

Video Tag

YES (2 Video)

CONNECTIVITIES

DC Adapter In

YES

EXT. IR In

YES

HDMI In

YES (1ea)

Headphone Out

YES

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

YES

PoC (Power over Coax)

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

1 (Ethernet)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

DESIGN

Front Color

Front: Black/Back: Ivory

Stand Type

No Stand (Wall Mount Only)

Tool Name

LU76

