We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UL-Listed Hospital TV
The patient is lying in the hospital room’s bed and watchiccng the TV hanging on the wall.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Pillow Speaker Ready
The hospital TV is equipped with the interface compatible with a pillow speaker* which controls sound and videos on TV directly from a patient’s bedside.
*Pillow speaker is not provided by LG. (sold separately)
Nurse Call System Ready
Through nurse call system provided by a pillow speaker* connected to LG hospital TV, staff can be called immediately for emergency.
UL Hospital Grade Listed
The hospital TV is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment, meeting safety standards by UL.
Pro:Centric V, Simple and Effective Management Tool
Supported by its own server and application, Pro:Centric V provides comprehensive solutions especially for RF infrastructure, letting the hospital staff deliver information effectively. With easy-to-use and customizable templates, they are able to tailor the look and feel of their content and communications, making patients and visitors feel well taken care of.
Pro:Centric V offers a customizable template & page, multi-language, multi-channel spooling, billing info, etc. to help in delivering hospital information simply and effectively.
Key Feature
- UL Hospital Grade Listed
- Pillow Speaker Ready
- Reliable Nurse call system
- Pro:Centric V Solution
All Spec
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
White Paper
extension : pdf
Recommended Product