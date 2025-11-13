About Cookies on This Site

50UM672M0UE
Front view with infill image
Front view
'-45 degree side view
'-90 degree side view
'+45 degree side view
Front view with infill image
Front view
'-45 degree side view
'-90 degree side view
'+45 degree side view

Key Features

  • UL Hospital Grade Listed
  • Pillow Speaker Ready
  • Nurse Call System Ready
  • Works with AirPlay
More

UL-Listed Hospital TV

A doctor and a nurse are visiting a patient resting in a hospital room, and the UM672M is hung on the wall next to them.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

A patient lying in the bed is watching TV while listening to it through a pillow speaker.

Pillow Speaker Ready

The hospital TV is equipped with the interface compatible with a pillow speaker* which controls sound and videos on TV directly from a patient’s bedside.


*Pillow speaker is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Nurse Call System Ready

Through nurse call system provided by a pillow speaker* connected to LG hospital TV, staff can be called immediately for emergency.

UL Hospital Grade Listed

The hospital TV is designed for the healthcare and hospital environment, meeting safety standards by UL.

The UM672M TV is harmoniously installed on the hospital room’s wall, and the side view is enlarged to show that it has become thinner.

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slimmer* design, the UM672M series integrates smoothly into hospital interiors.

* Compared to LG's previous hospital TV UT672M series

A patient in the hospital room is watching VOD on a TV hanging on the wall without a set-top box.

Embedded b-LAN

Hospital TV supports embedded broadband local area network (b-LAN), enabling PPV (Pay Per View) and VOD service without the need for a set-top box.

Setting data of the display can be stored on USB and transmitted to other displays.

                                       USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays efficient. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB* for one display, and be sent to the other displays through a USB plug-in.

* USB is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Each remote control only controls a designated TV without tangling each other.

Multi IR Ready

Multi IR* function eliminates the signal interference of remote controls that occurs between multiple TVs in one place. LG hospital TV supports this when used with the Multi-IR remote control, so users can freely control their own TVs without disturbing the others.

*Multi-IR remote controller is not provided by LG. (sold separately)

Pro:Centric Hospital Management Solution

The hospital content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all LG hospital TVs in the hospital.

A man is managing some content and settings of TV in the hospital using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

*Pro:Centric Direct solution is sold separately.*

*Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Works with AirPlay

With Apple AirPlay, users can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart hospital TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Users simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.

A person in the hospital room is pairing their iPhone with the in-room TV through AirPlay.

