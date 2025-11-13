UHD TV Signage

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TV Signage with Essential Function
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution
With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the colors and details of the content more vivid and realistic.
Slim Design
The PK340S stands out with its slim design. Its compact form not only saves space but also allows for easy installation, making it an ideal choice for a variety of settings.
Convenient webOS Platform
LG webOS 25, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on PK340S series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**
* SoC : System on Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface
Versatile Content Management with LG SuperSign CMS
LG SuperSign CMS is an integrated, intuitive solution for managing creative and well-organized digital signage content. It helps connect customers to a variety of services while improving the overall user experience.
* LG SuperSign CMS is sold separately.
Content and Group Management
The embedded Content and Group Management System lets you easily edit and play content, set playlists, and control signage with a remote control, mouse, or mobile phone—no separate PC or software required. This makes content management straightforward and user-friendly.
Display Power Management Support
Display Power Management (DPM) can be set to ‘On’ when a TV signal is detected, allowing for more efficient power management.
Real-Time Monitoring with LG ConnectedCare
LG ConnectedCare, an optional cloud service solution, offers easy and fast maintenance by remotely monitoring the status of displays in client workplaces. It supports fault diagnosis and remote control services, helping to ensure stable operation for clients’ businesses.
* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
Key Feature
- Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
- Brightness : 300 (Typ.) / 260 (Min.) nits
- Backlight Life : 30,000 Hrs, 16 Hrs / 7 Days
- LG Solution Compatibility
All Spec
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
Text us
Text ‘*CARE’ to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
White Paper
extension : pdf
Recommended Product