UHD TV Signage
UHD TV Signage

UHD TV Signage

55PK340S0UB
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 300 (Typ.) / 260 (Min.) nits
  • Backlight Life : 30,000 Hrs, 16 Hrs / 7 Days
  • LG Solution Compatibility
LG TV Signage with Essential Function

A TV Signage is installed in the meeting room.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the colors and details of the content more vivid and realistic.

Slim Design

The PK340S stands out with its slim design. Its compact form not only saves space but also allows for easy installation, making it an ideal choice for a variety of settings.

Convenient webOS Platform

LG webOS 25, upgraded in SoC* and web engine, is available on PK340S series for a smooth execution of several tasks. LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI.**

* SoC : System on Chip
** GUI : Graphical User Interface

Versatile Content Management with LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS is an integrated, intuitive solution for managing creative and well-organized digital signage content. It helps connect customers to a variety of services while improving the overall user experience.

* LG SuperSign CMS is sold separately.

Content and Group Management

The embedded Content and Group Management System lets you easily edit and play content, set playlists, and control signage with a remote control, mouse, or mobile phone—no separate PC or software required. This makes content management straightforward and user-friendly.

Easily set the playlist and time scheduling with a remote controller using the display-embedded content management function. Group management is supervised through the Master display, Group 1, and Group 2 displays.

Display Power Management Support

Display Power Management (DPM) can be set to ‘On’ when a TV signal is detected, allowing for more efficient power management.

Real-Time Monitoring with LG ConnectedCare

LG ConnectedCare, an optional cloud service solution, offers easy and fast maintenance by remotely monitoring the status of displays in client workplaces. It supports fault diagnosis and remote control services, helping to ensure stable operation for clients’ businesses.

* The availability of the ‘LG ConnectedCare’ service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

Key Feature

All Spec

