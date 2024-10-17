About Cookies on This Site

Téléviseur 4K UHD intelligent

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Téléviseur 4K UHD intelligent

Téléviseur 4K UHD intelligent

55UH5N-M

55UH5N-M
  • Front view with infill image
  • Front view
  • -45 degree side view
  • -90 degree side view
  • +45 degree side view
  • +90 degree side view
  • Top view
  • Rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
  • Rear view 2 (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
  • Rear view 2 (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
  • '-45 degree side rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
  • '-15 degree side rear view (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
  • Close-up image of bottom right corner (* The product image would differ from its actual appearance, as it would vary slightly depending on each inch option.)
  • Image taken from the top right
Key Features

  • Résolution : 3840 × 2160 (UHD 4K)
  • Pro:Centric Direct
  • Pro:Centric Cloud
  • Pro:Idiom
More

UHD Signage Display with LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security

A signage display is installed on the central wall of the clothing store, displaying advertisements clearly and vividly.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

The difference comparing at a glance is shown in Ultra HD quality, which is four times higher than Full HD.

High Resolution Display

It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

Sturdy Design with Fire Flame Resistance

Sturdy Design with Fire Flame Resistance

The outer cover of the product is designed to effectively resist fire flame spread, making the product a great fit for installation in public spaces.

*Based on third party testing, the case top and back cover of the product are classified Class A1 (case top) and A2 (back cover) under EN13501-1, Class 1 under BS476 Part 7.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive UI.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UH5N-M is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH5N-M saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket.

The UH5N-M, with slim bezels, is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UH5N-M is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

The UH5N-M has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.

The UH5N-M provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

Enhanced Security Features

The UH5N-M provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, protecting important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.

LG strives for a sustainable future by obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

Sustainability

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, LG is continuously striving to create a better future for manufacturers, consumers, and future generations. With a focus on minimizing waste, maximizing recycling, and efficient power management, LG actively strives for sustainability, obtaining various certifications such as FCC EMC Class B.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

Key Feature

All Spec

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.