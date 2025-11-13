We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD Signage
75UH7N-M
Key Features
- Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
- Brightness : 700 nits (Typ.)
- Surface Treatment (Haze) : 25%
Large UHD Signage Display with LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Brightness
The UH7N-M display, with a great brightness of 700 nits, clearly delivers content even in bright stores.
Sturdy Design with Fire Flame Resistance
The outer cover of the product is designed to effectively resist fire flame spread, making the product a great fit for installation in public spaces.
* Based on third party testing, the case top and back cover of the product are classified Class A1 (case top) and A2 (back cover) under EN13501-1, Class 1 under BS476 Part 7.
Eye-catching Large Screen
A large screen effectively captures people's attention. Especially, 86-inch model supports 120Hz, enabling smooth content operation.
* 75-inch model supports 60Hz
Versatile Operation with Multi-USB
With support for two USB ports, UH7N-M offers versatile usage options. For example, operating content on the screen while simultaneously using other connected devices is possible. This includes convenient tasks like downloading PPT files from external storage devices while using a mouse or keyboard during a meeting.
High Resolution Display
It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.
Convenient webOS Platform
The UH7N-M is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimized for business environments, the UH7N-M is guarded against the potential impact of salt, dust, iron powder and humidity through the implementation of conformal coating on the power board. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x, 30-degree tilting and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and satisfaction.
Design for Space Utilization
Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH7N-M saves space.
* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.
Enhanced Security Features
The UH7N-M provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, guarding important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that best fits you.
All Spec
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(6EA)
Optional
Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)
CERTIFICATION
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
ePEAT(US only)
YES / Carbon "Measured" (TBD)
Safety
CB / NRTL
CONNECTIVITY
Audio Out
YES(1)
DP In
YES(1), USB-C(DP Alternate mode) shared , 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.3
HDMI In
YES(2), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4
IR In
YES(1)
RJ45(LAN) In
YES(1)
RS232C In
YES(1), 4pin Phone-jack
RS232C Out
YES(1), 4pin Phone-jack
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(2), USB2.0 Type C ((1), without PD funtion)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
YES
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
Local Key Operation
YES
Temperature Sensor
YES
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
Auto Set ID
YES
Beacon
YES
Booting Logo Image
YES
Control Manager
YES
Crestron Connected
YES
External Input Rotation
YES
Fail over
YES
Gapless Playback
YES
Group Manager
YES
HDMI-CEC
YES
ISM Method
YES
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
Local Network Sync
YES
Network Ready
YES
No Signal Image
YES
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS6.0
PBP
YES(4)
PIP
YES
Play via URL
YES
PM mode
YES
Pro:Idiom
YES
RS232C Sync
YES
Screen Rotation
YES
Screen Share
YES
Setting Data Cloning
YES
SI Server Setting
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SNMP
YES
Status Mailing
YES
Tile Mode Setting
YES (Max. 15x15)
USB Plug & Play
YES
Video Tag
YES(4)
Wake on LAN
YES
webRTC
YES
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
12.9mm (Even)
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1820 x 1115 x 200 mm
Handle
YES
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1679.5 x 958.7 x 29.7 mm (without IR, Handle)
Packed Weight
44 kg
VESA Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
Weight (Head)
35.7 kg
PANEL
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Back Light Type
Edge
Brightness
700nit (Typ.)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07G (8bits + FRC)
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Panel Technology
ADS
Portait / Landscape
YES
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Response Time
8m (G to G)
Screen Size (Inch)
75
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
546 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 843 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)
DPM
0.5W
Max.
247W (TBD)
Power off
0.5W
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
112W (TBD)
Typ.
160W (TBD)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Connected Care
YES
Mobile CMS
YES
SuperSign Cloud
YES
SuperSign CMS
YES
SuperSign Control+
YES
SuperSign WB
YES
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W X 2)
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES(Partial space coating)
Tilt (Face down)
IP5X
White Paper
extension : pdf
