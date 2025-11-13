About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage
Contact Us

UHD Signage

UHD Signage

86UH7N-M
Front view with infill image
Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)
  • Brightness : 700 nits (Typ.)
  • Surface Treatment (Haze) : 25%

Large UHD Signage Display with LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security

The display has been installed on a column at the airport, which is exposed to bright sunlight. Despite the bright environment, advertisements on the display are clearly visible.

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

High Brightness

The UH7N-M display, with a great brightness of 700 nits, clearly delivers content even in bright stores.

Two large-sized UH7N-M displays are installed on the wall of the telecom store. The UH7N-M has high brightness, making it clearly visible even under the store's bright lighting.

Sturdy Design with Fire Flame Resistance

The outer cover of the product is designed to effectively resist fire flame spread, making the product a great fit for installation in public spaces.

* Based on third party testing, the case top and back cover of the product are classified Class A1 (case top) and A2 (back cover) under EN13501-1, Class 1 under BS476 Part 7.

Eye-catching Large Screen

A large screen effectively captures people's attention. Especially, 86-inch model supports 120Hz, enabling smooth content operation.

The company lounge features a sizable UH7N-M installed on the wall. The large screen vividly displays images, easily capturing people’s attention.

* 75-inch model supports 60Hz

Versatile Operation with Multi-USB

With support for two USB ports, UH7N-M offers versatile usage options. For example, operating content on the screen while simultaneously using other connected devices is possible. This includes convenient tasks like downloading PPT files from external storage devices while using a mouse or keyboard during a meeting.

A man in the meeting room is conducting the meeting using both a mouse and keyboard, which are connected to the UH7N-M and used simultaneously.

High Resolution Display

It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.

Convenient webOS Platform

The UH7N-M is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.

Durability that Provides Reliability

Optimized for business environments, the UH7N-M is guarded against the potential impact of salt, dust, iron powder and humidity through the implementation of conformal coating on the power board. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x, 30-degree tilting and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and satisfaction.

Salty Environment, Humid Environment, With Conformal Coating, Without Conformal Coating

Design for Space Utilization

Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH7N-M saves space.

The UH7N-M, with slim bezels, is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.

* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.

Enhanced Security Features

The UH7N-M provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, guarding important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.

The UH7N-M provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

SuperSign Solutions

SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that fits you.

Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(6EA), Cable Holder(7Pin/1EA)

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (LSW640A/B)

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT(US only)

    YES / Carbon "Measured" (TBD)

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

CONNECTIVITY

  • Audio Out

    YES(1)

  • DP In

    YES(1), USB-C(DP Alternate mode) shared , 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.3

  • HDMI In

    YES(2), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES(1)

  • RS232C In

    YES(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RS232C Out

    YES(1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A(2), USB2.0 Type C ((1), without PD funtion)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • PBP

    YES(4)

  • PIP

    YES

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES (Max. 15x15)

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES(4)

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    13.4mm (Even)

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2100 x 1250 x 253 mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1928.8 x 1099.8 x 29.7 mm (without IR, Handle)

  • Packed Weight

    66.7 kg

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

  • Weight (Head)

    53.0 kg

PANEL

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Brightness

    700nit (Typ.)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07G (8bits + FRC)

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Panel Technology

    ADS

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Response Time

    8m (G to G)

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    86

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    699 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1013 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Max.

    297W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    144W

  • Typ.

    205W

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W X 2)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES(Partial space coating)

  • Tilt (Face down)

    IP5X

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.