About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG MAGNIT
Contact Us

LG MAGNIT

Share This Content.

You Can Share The Items You Like With Your Friends

LG MAGNIT

LSAB007-N24
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree rear side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Bottom view
Top view
Front view with infill image
Front view
-45 degree side view
-90 degree side view
+45 degree rear side view
+90 degree side view
Rear view
Bottom view
Top view

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch : 0.78 mm
  • Brightness : 1,000 nit (Peak), 500 nit (Max)
  • Micro LED Display
  • Chip on Board Technology
  • Contrast Ratio (10 lux) : 28,000 : 1
  • Cable-less Signal Transmission & Power Docking
More

Winner of Design Awards

Red Dot Design Award 2020 Logo

Red Dot Design Award 2020

IDEA Design Award 2020 Logo

IDEA Design Award 2020

2020 PIN UP Design Awards Logo

2020 PIN UP Design Awards

2020 Good Design Award Korea Logo

2020 Good Design Award Korea

LG MAGNIT, Our First Micro LED Display

LG MAGNIT, Your First Micro LED Display

See the magnificent success that LG MAGNIT brings to business and recreation.

Micro LED

True Innovation behind

New Depths

A large, majestic LG MAGNIT is installed in the company lobby, with vibrant underwater landscapes clearly visible on the screen.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Black Immersion,
Enlivened Details

LG MAGNIT's revolutionary chip transfer, full black coating, and newly incorporated surface treatment technology unite to provide outstanding black expression, vibrant colours, heightened contrast, and an unparalleled immersive visual experience. Witness the pinnacle of visual excellence as even the most intricate shadow details hidden in darkness.

The starry night sky and dark mountain ranges are detailed and richly colored.

*Based on LG's conventional LED Signage.

Accurate Colours as Intended

LG MAGNIT's careful selection of LED chips guarantees uniform and pure colours across the entire screen. Experience vibrant and precise colours that faithfully reflect the original source, thanks to the narrowed wavelength. The enhanced Gamut Transfer technology elevates colour representation to a new level, ideal for environments that require precise and lifelike colour reproduction.

The rippling water is reflecting colorful light, and each color is vividly displayed.

Wide Colour Viewing Angle

LG MAGNIT sets a new standard for colour uniformity, providing vibrant hues from various angles. Whether you're directly in front or off to the side, LG MAGNIT consistently displays precise colours. This reliable performance ensures that attendees in a large space sees consistent colour representation. LG MAGNIT’s colour consistency has also been recognized with TÜV certification for its wide viewing angle.

The same scene is being displayed on multiple screens set up at different angles, and each screen shows the same exact scene with accurate and consistent colors and no angle distortion.

*The LSAB007-*22 009-*23, U33, 012-*2, U22 LED module passed a TÜV Rheinland-approved test following "2 PfG Q2865 / 05.23 Evaluation of Colour consistency wide viewing angle". This covers aspects like Colour consistency(left/right), Colour consistency(top/bottom), Colour direction, Viewing angle segmentation(left/right), Colour consistency(Colour gamut). (Certificate No. Q50589187 0001)

Stronger Light and Shadow

The solid black LG MAGNIT delivers an exceptionally high contrast ratio, which is crucial for picture quality. The distinction between dark and light areas is clear, making every part of the content stand out. Additionally, LG MAGNIT has received TÜV certification for its outstanding image clarity in low grayscale images. Thanks to this great display quality of low grayscale images, even the darkest scenes are displayed with remarkable precision, letting viewers see every nuance and detail as intended.

Some sunlight is peeking through the dense trees in the dark forest, and even the details in the dark forest without much light are well defined.

*The LSAB007-*22, 009-*25, 009-*33, 012-*22 LED module passed a TÜV Rheinland-approved test following "2 PfG Q2893 / 05.24 Evaluation of Low Grayscale Image Clarity". This covers aspects like Pixel loss ratio, White Balance, Gamma Difference. (Certificate No. Q50632140 0001)

Visually Consistent and Seamlessly Integrated Display

LG MAGNIT's module alignment technology minimizes gaps on the front surface of modules and reduces variations in black levels between modules, even before the product leaves the factory. Furthermore, during installation, if gaps occur between screens, our Z-axis adjustment feature enables easy alignment without the need to dismantle the product, ensuring a seamless viewing experience.

The LG MAGNIT screen, with minimal gaps between modules, shows the blue sky and puffy clouds without color deviation.

Intelligent Image Processor

The Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor which is adopted from LG’s TV technology recognizes and analyzes the original content, optimizing the clarity and sharpness of the content for itself.

The night view image on the right, which was optimized with the Alpha 7 Intelligent Processor, is sharper and more detailed than the night view image on the left.

*The above functions are created by using deep learning AI technology to improve the picture quality.

Vivid Colour Expression Powered by HDR

With HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) support, content becomes vivid with great visual impact. The wider colour spectrum and greater contrast ratio allow viewers to fully enjoy lively content.

The brilliant and colorful traditional Korean patterns are more vivid and delicate on the HDR On screen than on the HDR Off screen.

*HDR10 Pro is LG's own HDR solution to process HDR signal by using enhanced dynamic tone mapping.

Care Less with Sturdy Design

LG MAGNIT has improved durability to protect against various risks caused by factors such as dust, electro-magnetic interference, flame spread and physical impacts. This is particularly important for installation in public places, as it helps minimize unforeseen accidents.

LG MAGNIT features enhanced durability against dust, electromagnetic interference, flame spread, and physical impacts.

*Based on in-house testing in accordance with the certification criteria, or under actual operating conditions.

Optimum Cable-less Design for Simple Installation

The Cable-less Signal Transmission technology has been adopted for innovative LG MAGNIT. Thanks to this, no signal and power cable connection is required between the cabinets and you don't need cables except for connecting the screen to its system controller and power. When configuring a UHD resolution screen of 16:9 ratio, only 6 signal cables and 6 power cables are needed. This way, its block assembly design facilitates hassle-free installation and simplifies rear structure of the screen.

The Cable-less Signal Transmission technology enables cabinets to connect to each other, and its assembly design simplifies the rear structure of the screen.

LG MAGNIT's screen has no cable connections between cabinets, just having 6 cables each for connecting to system controller and main power.

Smart Power Management
LED Display

LG MAGNIT realizes low power consumption with Common Cathode Drive-IC technology while running and switches to Standby Mode when there is no input signal to further save energy. The LG MAGNIT provides a smart power management solution that increases energy efficiency both in use and when not in use.

The LG MAGNIT, which increases energy efficiency through Common Cathode technology and features such as Standby Mode, is prominently installed on a large wall in the center of the office, providing a spacious and eco-friendly atmosphere.

Compatibility with AV Control System

LG MAGNIT has been certified Crestron Connected® for a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

People are having a conference with the LG MAGNIT, and there is an AV controller on the desk.

*Network-based control.

Dedicated Accessories for Tidiness

LG MAGNIT offers frame kits tailored to a variety of screen sizes—108", 136", and 163"—to create displays with smoother edges. Additionally, LG MAGNIT provide customizable wall mounts compatible with various sizes, ensuring the display integrates seamlessly into your space.

Utilizing frame kits and wall mounts, the 108-, 136-, and 163-inch MFs look like works of art hung on the wall.

Real-time ConnectedCare Service

Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.

An LG engineer is monitoring the status of the LG MAGNIT installed in a company's lobby in real-time.

*ConnectedCare is the brand name of LG Signage365Care Service. The availability differs by region.

Key Feature

  • Pixel Pitch : 0.78 mm
  • Brightness : 1,000 nit (Peak), 500 nit (Max)
  • Micro LED Display
  • Chip on Board Technology
  • Contrast Ratio (10 lux) : 28,000 : 1
  • Cable-less Signal Transmission & Power Docking
Print

All Spec

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.