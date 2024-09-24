We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Slim Series
90° Corner Design Available
If you add 90°corner option, the LSCB series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth content to customers.
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare: Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power).
Flexible Curve LED Display
The LSCB-CKF, a specially-designed flexible curved LED display, supports true concave and convex curvatures up to 383 mm*. This greatly enhances the design’s flexibility, which allows users to freely create the curved screen as they want.
*Applied to the LSCB15-CKF, LSCB18-CKF, and LSCB25-CKF models only. The LSCB12-CKF supports curvatures of up to 1,720 mm.
Power / Signal Redundancy Support
The LSCB series is designed to support redundancy of signal and power, providing users with comfort. With an optional embedded backup power supply unit and signal redundancy, customers may experience the continuous operation of the screen without power failure, while the dual controllers can reduce screen failures with bi-directional signal input.
In the case of “LG Conventional LED Signage” even more than the error is blacked out, but in the case of “LG LSCB Series” only the error is blacked out and displayed.
*The “Conventional” shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
**The power redundancy model is optional.
***In the case of power redundancy, additional costs can be added.
Key Feature
-
Pixel Pitch: 1.56mm
-
Brightness: 800cd/m²
-
Ultra Slim Depth
-
EMC Class B, BS 476 Part7 Class 1
All Spec
-
