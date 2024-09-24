Ultra Slim Series

About Cookies on This Site

LSCB025-RKL

* The image above may differ from the actual appearance.
Ultra Slim Depth

Its ultra-slim design with 41 mm edge thickness is the biggest advantage of the product. This feature enables the LSCB series to be installed in a variety of venues, as its thinness helps it to harmonize with its surroundings.

Easy & Seamless Installation

The LSCB series can be easily installed and managed from the front side for easy operation. Thanks to this feature, no additional space for maintenance behind the product is required. Its LED modules can also be simply attached or detached with a suction tool.

16:9 FHD/UHD Configuration

Each cabinet uses a 16:9 aspect ratio, the same most commonly used in displays for FHD and UHD content. This allows you to keep using existing content without additional cost and time for editing.

90° Corner Design Available

If you add 90°corner option, the LSCB series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth content to customers.

 

90 degree Corner Design Available

EMC Class B Certified & Fire Resistant Design

The LSCB series is safe from electromagnetic waves, which are harmful to the environment and human body, with EMC Class B certification and is designed with fire protection certification to prevent the fast spread of flames even if it catches on fire.

When connected with LG's CVCA system controller, the LSCB series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSignCMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business deftly.

 

*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare: Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power).

Flexible Curve LED Display

The LSCB-CKF, a specially-designed flexible curved LED display, supports true concave and convex curvatures up to 383 mm*. This greatly enhances the design’s flexibility, which allows users to freely create the curved screen as they want.

Both walls of the indoor hallway are curved, and LEDs are installed along the entire wall.

*Applied to the LSCB15-CKF, LSCB18-CKF, and LSCB25-CKF models only. The LSCB12-CKF supports curvatures of up to 1,720 mm.

The LSCB series is designed to support redundancy of signal and power, providing users with comfort. With an optional embedded backup power supply unit and signal redundancy, customers may experience the continuous operation of the screen without power failure, while the dual controllers can reduce screen failures with bi-directional signal input.

 

*The “Conventional” shown above refers to LED displays which do not support the power/signal redundancy mode.
**The power redundancy model is optional.
***In the case of power redundancy, additional costs can be added.

Key Feature

  • Pixel Pitch: 2.50mm
  • Brightness: 800cd/m²
  • Ultra Slim Depth
  • EMC Class B, BS 476 Part7 Class 1
