About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Window Facing LED Display

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer
Contact Us

Window Facing LED Display

LWBC039-GD

Window Facing LED Display

Window Facing LED Display

Window Facing LED Display

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

High Visibility Under the Sunlight

High Visibility Under the Sunlight

With a great brightness of 3,500 nits, LWBC clearly deliver contents and attract public attention, which is the ultimate display for outdoor visibility.

90° Corner Design Available

90° Corner Design Available

If you add 90° corner option, the LWBC series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth & flawless content to customers.

Front or Rear Installation & Maintenance

Front or Rear Installation & Maintenance

Easy access to front or rear cabinet for maintenance.

Quick Lock & Flip Design

90° Corner Design Available

If you add 90° corner option, the LWBC series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth & flawless content to customers.

Compatibility with
LG Software Solution

Powered by LG’s high performance system controller, the LWBC series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business flawlessly.

Compatibility with LG Software Solution

*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
*Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.

Print

All Spec

White Paper

extension : pdf
Quest for Genius.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.